Don’t know what to do with those old or broken strings of holiday lights?
Making the switch to energy-efficient LED holiday lights?
Either way, you can help the environment by recycling your old lights.
“Recycle Your Holidays” is a statewide holiday light recycling program. Residents can drop off unwanted light strands at any Eden Prairie Liquor location until Jan. 9.
Liquor store locations in Eden Prairie are 8018 Den Road, 16508 W. 78th Street, and 968 Prairie Center Drive.
Info: Visit edenprairie.org
