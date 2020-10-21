To the Editor:
I met Steve Cwodzinski over a decade ago when he was my daughter’s teacher. While I’d known his reputation as one of the best teachers at Eden Prairie High School, I was blown away by his knowledge of our government and his passion for civic engagement. I credit his teaching with inspiring my daughter to become a lawyer. I saw how he motivated his students, and, through my daughter, I personally learned so much more about the government due to his passion. We need a state senator with that level of knowledge of our government, its operations and our laws to make life-changing decisions for Minnesotans.
Beyond his teaching ability and expertise, Cwod is a good person. He is fair, honest and he cares about people. He asks questions, and he listens to the answers. He has dedicated his adult life not just to teaching but to improving our community for the next generation. He knows Minnesota; our people, our communities, our strengths and our needs. Cwod advocates for all families and is the kind of leader who makes me hopeful about the future. Please join me in voting for Steve Cwodzinski for state senator.
Cindy Eddy
Eden Prairie
