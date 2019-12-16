How many at the age of 88 can lift 220 pounds? Not many, which is why three-time world powerlifting champion Ted Lindberg, a resident at Havenwood in Minnetonka, is encouraging others his age to bring it on as he trains to compete again when he turns 90.
Lindberg recently returned from Ireland where he became a third-time world champion for powerlifting where he was the sole competition in his class (85-90 years), lifting 221 pounds or 100 kilos.
“I wanted to lift 250,” said Lindberg, explaining he lost his concentration resulting in 30 pounds less than his goal.
In 2014, at the age of 84, Lindberg began training to set a world record in powerlifting. He was encouraged by his trainers at Vault Fitness in Eden Prairie, where he trains twice a week.
“I had no idea, at that point, he was as strong as he is,” said Chad Henry, Lindberg’s strength trainer.
While there is a learning curve to competitive weight-lifting, learning the commands to unrack, start and lift, Lindberg “has gotten a lot better,” Henry said.
Lindberg continued training and went on to win his first world championship in July 2018 in Chicago, his second in November in Las Vegas, and his third in October in Limerick, Ireland.
“It’s pretty rare at that age,” Henry said, adding “he’s competitive with just about any age group.”
For reference, in the National Football League combine, prospective draft picks attempt to get as many reps as possible of 225 pounds on the bench press.
“He’s very strong,” Henry said.
Weight-lifting at 12 years old
Born during the Great Depression, Lindberg first began lifting weights even before the bench press was invented.
As a 12-year-old living in north Minneapolis, Lindberg was introduced to weight-lifting while walking home from school and spotted a group of guys lifting weights inside a garage.
“They hadn’t invented the bench yet so they were just laying on the floor with a bar and plates,” Lindberg recalled.
Intrigued, he accepted their invitation to give it a try, which inspired him to go home and build his own version of a barbell. He used two 5-gallon buckets half-filled with concrete as the weights and an old driveshaft for the bar.
“And I couldn’t get it off the ground,” he recalled.
That didn’t stop him from working hard at it.
By the end of the year, Lindberg could put it over his head as much as he wanted. “I’d just get tired of lifting it,” he said.
When asked where he gets his strength, Lindberg said he credits God for blessing him with good genetics.
“I’ve always been strong. And that’s a good thing because I’ve never been the brightest bulb on the tree,” Lindberg said, noting he only made it through the eighth grade in school.
“When I started school in 1937, they hadn’t invented the word ‘dyslexia’ yet,” Lindberg said, of the learning disability with which he struggled throughout grade school.
“They didn’t know I had a learning disability, they just thought I was lazy or dumb,” he said of his teachers.
Instead of going to school, Lindberg began working in construction.
“Work was my weight-lifting,” he said.
As a teenager, he also had “wanderlust,” which had him leaving home a few times to explore other parts of the state and country.
“I wasn’t running away. I just wanted to go someplace and see something,” Lindberg said.
That same intrigue led him to join the army after World War II at the age of 16, a year shy of meeting the age requirement and without the knowledge of his parents.
On the day he was scheduled to deploy for training in Japan with the 11th Airborne, “an order came down from personnel to kick me out,” Lindberg said, adding that his parents “yanked” him out after they realized he joined the military.
A full-blown alcoholic by the time he was 17, Lindberg found himself in trouble with the law and the judge ordered him to serve in the U.S. Army or at the St. Cloud penitentiary.
He chose the army.
Lindberg sold his own construction company at the age of 72 and worked a few years as a consultant.
Up until then, work had been his life, said Mary Claire Remington, his longtime partner, who said weight-lifting has been good for both of them.
“Well, one thing he gets out of the house a couple times a week,” she said, as they both laughed.
He also doesn’t mind the attention and accolades, she said.
“It’s done a lot for his self-esteem,” she said. “It’s been very good.”
Despite suffering a heart attack in his 50s and having lungs full of asbestos, “I’m past my expiration date, but I’m healthy for what I’ve got,” Lindberg said.
“[Weight-lifting] is something I can do, and I enjoy doing it,” he said, adding that it keeps his mind and spirit young.
The world champion now plans to take a year off of competition with the intention of competing aggressively in the 90-95 age group in two years.
“I’m going to win that, too,” he said, but added he would like to have some competition.
“God gave you a good life and good health, use it,” he said.
