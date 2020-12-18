A tentative new schedule for Eden Prairie Schools has been announced.
Superintendent Josh Swanson, who plans to make a decision on new start times for the 2021-22 school year in January, announced a proposal at the Dec. 14 Eden Prairie School Board meeting. He is seeking feedback from community members.
Under the plan, Oak Point Elementary and Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion schools would begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m.
Cedar Ridge Elementary and Forest Hills Elementary would operate 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Eden Prairie High School would begin at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.
Eden Lake Elementary and Prairie View Elementary would start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.
Central Middle School would begin at 9:25 a.m. and end at 4:07 p.m.
The proposed schedule includes 10 more minutes in the instructional day for elementary schools and 15 more minutes for Central Middle School.
Swanson brought forward the idea of changing start times last year.
“I really did not know where we were going to end up, and so we laid out a process to engage the community, hear from people, look at the research, start to study this and try to figure out what the right next steps were,” he said.
Community interest in new start times dates back to the 2015-16 school year, he noted. Officials postponed the discussion while creating the district’s Designing Pathways plan for its schools.
A yearlong engagement process on the times began last year, including a task force that recommended making a change despite initial differences in opinion.
“I will tell you that when that task force began, not all of them had the same end in mind,” Swanson said.
Seventeen of the 18 task force members ultimately agreed with the group’s recommendation that the high school should start later in the morning.
In particular, members found that research supported later high school start times to provide more sleep for students.
Better sleep for adolescents can prevent risk-taking and “behaviors that we don’t necessarily want to see,” Swanson said.
Better sleep also helps high school students learn, grow and develop, he added.
Making a change at the high school requires a different schedule at the middle school to accommodate increased options for middle school students, Swanson indicated. The Designing Pathways plan, with a new, eight-period middle school schedule that provides more class choices for students, means that the high school and middle school cannot have the same schedule, he said. Currently, both schools begin at 7:50 a.m.
Swanson also recommended the longer school days at the elementary and middle school level. The district currently has one of the shortest school days of any nearby districts, he said.
Swanson sought changes that would increase the school days beyond the state minimum. He noted doing so could create more flexibility for lunch and recess times at elementary schools.
Swanson also asked a team of district officials working on the proposed schedule to consider financial and operational viability.
“They went through over 100 iterations of schedules and times and played with all kinds of different ways to try to get as close as they could to meet all those requirements,” he said.
The district will take comments on the proposal through Friday, Jan. 15.
In a Dec. 15 announcement on the district website, edenpr.org, Swanson said, “The proposed times are aligned with research, they are consistent with schools in the Lake Conference, and they support our mission at the elementary, middle and high school levels.”
He acknowledged to board members, “This is a big, complicated puzzle. There are so many moving parts to make this all work.”
He added, “If we could just start everybody at 8:30 (a.m.), that’s what everybody would like, and I get that. That’s also not a operationally or financially viable thing to do.”
According to the district website, the proposal would save $200,000 initially and then $130,000 annually.
Comments can be made online at edenpr.org/experience/planning-for-2021/starttimes.
The district will communicate the final decision Monday, Jan. 25, Swanson said.
“This gives our families and gives our staff time to be able to make those adjustments and plan for the start of the next school year,” he said.
While Swanson said he realized the changes could be tough for some families, he said, “All the benefits far outweigh what the shorter-term inconveniences are going to be for people.”
