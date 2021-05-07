A proposal for an Eden Prairie School Board resolution in support of social and racial justice met with objections from some board members that the idea would be too political and would reflect negatively on the district.
Boardmember Kim Ross sought to amend the board agenda April 26 to add the resolution proposal.
“I believe we must acknowledge the disparities created by issues within the educational system and other systems in our country and explicitly support the work being done in our district to address these systemic issues as well as committing to doing our own policy work as a board,” Ross said. “Ratifying a resolution is a way for this board to publicly state its position on the issue of social and racial justice and, in doing so, be a force for positive change.”
Board Chair Adam Seidel objected to raising the issue at the onset of a regular board meeting, but Ross said she wanted to improve public access to the discussion during a recorded meeting and sees it as a timely issue given recent events in the metro area.
“Several boards in the Twin Cities did similar resolutions last year after the murder of George Floyd,” Ross said. “This board did not.”
The proposed resolution would take a public position on social and racial justice, support those in the district who are impacted by racism, publicly support district initiatives relative to cultural proficiency and diversifying the workforce and commit the board to reviewing policies through the lens of equity and racial justice.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy responded that he believes that inequities in education exist. However, he said, “We are an inclusive district. We believe in being inclusive to everyone.”
Dwivedy, who was elected the chair of the Minnesota Young Republicans last year, added that the board should not be “pandering to political bases” and that the district could consider changes on specific policies if needed without a resolution.
Boardmember C.J. Strehl then sought to table the issue, a measure approved 4-3. However, Ross raised the issue again during an agenda item on the board’s work plan, seeking to add the issue to the workshop agenda Monday, May 10. The board approved the motion on a divided voice vote.
Although Seidel had joined Ross and Boardmember Veronica Stoltz in opposing the move to table the issue earlier in the meeting, he urged other board members to vote against studying the issue May 10.
Board members who want to address “broader political questions” should run for the Legislature instead, Seidel said.
He argued that the board has already created a focus on delivering education to students that recognizes their racial and cultural identities and “that has truly delivered for our students – for all of our students across all racial groups, most especially our students across racial groups that were underachieving, and in closing that gap.”
He asserted that the resolution would disrupt the district’s unity.
“We are not out seeking to pick fights of any kind,” Seidel said. “We are attempting to govern through a consensus-driven community approach that gets as many people as close to unanimous in our community and on our board as possible and bringing everyone – making everyone love and appreciate Eden Prairie Schools, making this the place that all of our parents and families want to send their students.”
He added, “I do not think that in particular resolutions like this are a good use of time for any board. I think they will directly attack that attitude of consensus.”
Ross noted that the board’s work plan has included a goal to review board policies with an eye toward racial inclusion for about a year.
“I am at a loss,” Ross said. “I guess I don’t see racial justice as a political issue.”
Strehl said he was willing to have the debate at the workshop but expressed doubt that he would support the resolution.
“I want less politics in our schools; I want less politics in this room,” Strehl said while pounding his hand on his desk repeatedly. “I do think it sounds pretty darn political. But I’m willing to hear the discussion.”
While he suggested later that Ross could change his mind, Strehl said, “Less politics means more education, and that’s what I think I’m here for.”
Boardmember Aaron Casper agreed that he is open to having the discussion, but he said from reading the proposal, “I had a sense of feeling as though we had done something wrong. That was just my feeling. I didn’t agree with that.”
He added, “I personally think we as a district and certainly as a board are doing the right things already. And I don’t think that we need to always follow everybody else to do the right thing.”
While Casper said there may be room for improvement, he said the topic is sensitive for many people.
“It could be more problematic than productive,” he said.
Dwivedy indicated he saw the introduction of the resolution as a “gotcha moment,” which Ross said had not been her intent. Like Ross, Stoltz pointed out that a similar topic had long been on the board’s work plan as a placeholder.
“I don’t feel like this is coming out of nowhere,” Stoltz said. “I’m more of the opinion that we all sort of have maybe a feeling in our stomachs that this is a really big, difficult topic. To me, that doesn’t equate with it being political.”
She said statistics indicate problems in the district that the community needs to address.
Stoltz said, “I do think we need to send a message that invites additional feedback and that we don’t think we are hitting the mark with what we’re doing.”
