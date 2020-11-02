Swlrt construction
Southwest Light Rail Transit bridge construction requires Prairie Center Drive between Technology Drive and Singletree Lane to be closed in both directions, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Message boards and other signage will detour traffic as shown in the road closure maps below.

More details about this project are available at SWLRT.org.

For urgent Southwest LRT construction-related issues, call the 24-hour hotline at 612-373-3933.

For emergencies, always call 911.

