New to Minnesota in 1984, Cheryl Poling attended her first precinct caucus in Eden Prairie. She was one of two people.
“We looked at each other and one of us said, ‘We need to elect delegates, do you want to be one?’” said Poling. Considering their precinct was allotted 21 delegates and 21 alternatives, the two DFLers became delegates.
“Talk about a different time” Poling said as she reflected on the fact that in 2022, there are no elections for delegates.
Since that time, fortunately for the Minnesota DFL where many saw a challenge, Poling saw an opportunity. Because of her work to flip Congressional District 3 from red to blue, Poling will receive the Hubert H. Humphrey Award for Dedication and Leadership to the Minnesota DFL at the party’s Humphrey-Mondale Dinner, June 10, at the Minneapolis Hilton.
An “Army brat,” Poling was born in Texas and lived in numerous countries in Europe before her father retired from the service and the family settled in Newport News, Virginia. The two years living in Newport News prior to graduating from high school there was the longest Poling had lived in any one place.
“I learned to make friends and get along with people,” she said.
After high school, Poling attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she met her future husband, Craig. And Craig, a “State Department brat,” introduced Cheryl to his parents who lived in McLean, Virginia. Her first political action involved Craig’s mother, Martha.
“Craig took me home to meet his mother; his father was out of the county,” Poling said. “The first thing she said to me was, ‘Do you know anything about politics? Get in the car, we’re going to flyer cars.’” The women headed off to Tyson’s Corner in McLean to distribute literature for a friend of Martha’s who was running for Congress.
Martha was an original member of EMILY’s List, which has grown into the largest resource for pro-choice Democratic women running for office. Poling’s father-in-law, Ted, was a Central Intelligence Agency officer who served from the beginning of the Cold War through the 1970s. He is noted for “functioning as a Russian language expert at the Potsdam Conference in 1945 and participating in the American presence in Berlin during the construction of the Wall” and is featured in the National Archives for his work on the Penkovsky Case.
As a 20-year-old, Poling found herself at her in-laws-to-be home helping with political fundraisers.
“Martha would tell me I was the ‘door person,’” she said. “Sen. Ted Kennedy and ambassadors would come. I got to meet all kinds of people. They were very down-to-earth, people who would look at you, not past you.”
As a married couple, Poling and her husband lived in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, and Tel Aviv before settling in Eden Prairie where they raised their two children, Kim and Bryan. As they lived in different states and overseas, Poling worked in accounting, including a stint with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Poling currently works in accounting for M Health in Minneapolis.
In addition to working, Poling stayed involved in politics through her mother-in-law and EMILY’s List. The organization would connect her with targeted candidates across the U.S. with which to work. Poling learned about campaign work mostly through volunteering; that volunteering led to a position with a national campaign which led to Poling’s involvement with the Minnesota DFL. After having the opportunity to meet President Jimmy Carter in Tel Aviv, Israel, during the Camp David Peace Accords where she was a cost accountant, she was hooked on presidential politics working on every Democratic presidential campaign once she returned stateside.
Poling became involved in General Wesley Clark’s 2004 presidential campaign as a volunteer. Her work turned into a staff position as Clark’s point person for the Upper Midwest. The daughter of a career U.S. Army veteran and having served herself, Poling said she supported Clark for his stance on veterans’ rights and strong national security.
When Clark dropped out and endorsed eventual Democratic nominee John Kerry, Poling was asked to work on Kerry’s campaign by General Clark. That is where she met DFL Chair Ken Martin, as well as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Sen. Erin Murphy, former Rep. Betty Folliard, as well as numerous former and current DFL staff members and activists.
Poling went from political work at the national level to focusing on the local level. A former chair and current treasurer of the DFL Veterans Caucus, Poling is chair of the 3rd Congressional District DFL.
Since the time she was one of two people at her 1984 precinct caucus, Poling has seen the district go from not having legislative candidates in every district to primaries; from one DFL state senator and two DFL representatives in the entire 3rd Congressional District to the DFL holding all but a few seats; from being a district Republicans in D.C. could count on to electing Congressman Dean Phillips. Flipping the district from red to blue took a lot of work. Key to the success was talking to people and recruiting candidates.
“We started from the bottom up by finding people to run for city councils and school boards and then the House and Senate,” Poling said. “We talked to Senate District chairs and asked them what they needed. And then we talked to people about what we stand for and that we live our values.
“Dean (Phillips) is right; everyone is invited. There is a place for everyone in politics. Everyone has something to contribute.”
Poling said she was stunned when she learned she would receive the Hubert H. Humphrey Award for Dedication and Leadership to the Minnesota DFL.
“I usually give out awards, not receive them,” she said. “It’s just not me.”
Poling said that Humphrey was someone who lived his values and that’s an important part of being a DFLer.
“It’s not about stating something, it’s about putting those values into practice,” she said. “Not everyone agreed with Humphrey, but they knew he lived his values.”
For those interested in getting involved in politics, Poling said, “just step up and do it.”
