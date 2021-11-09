After spending nearly two years working with vulnerable children in the Latin American country of Bolivia, Brad Bobel of Plymouth has made it his mission to help send those children to college.
The 2013 Wayzata High School graduate began his volunteer endeavor with the charitable organization NPH or Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (My Little Brothers and Sisters) in Jan. 2018. Since 1954, NPH has served more than 20,000 orphans and abandoned children in nine countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.
Ultimately, NPH works to break the cycle of poverty and vulnerability by imbuing children with sustainable strength, Bobel said.
While there, he worked as the organization’s communications officer, writing stories, taking photographs, working with visitors, but most importantly, building relationships with the 103 children in the home. He now works in communications for Edina Community Education.
“Ever since I left Bolivia, I have thought of ways I can continue to help and support the home and children,” he said. “The children changed my life and I want to do everything in my power to help change theirs.”
Now, he is making it his goal to raise $650,000 to help give those same children an opportunity to go to college.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many non-profit organizations were hit hard economically, which has caused the organization to make some difficult budget decisions, he said.
As a “firm believer in the power of education and how impactful a university education can be, especially in a country like Bolivia,” Bobel said he made it his mission to raise funds to guarantee every child at NPH Bolivia has a chance to go to college.
Additionally, Bobel will be visiting in December to witness his goddaughter graduate high school, making her one of the first recipients of the scholarship.
“She is an extremely intelligent and caring person who wants to study English and medicine in college and become a doctor,” Bobel said. “There are many kids like her at NPH Bolivia that have the talent and desire to do something great, but they just lack the opportunity due to economic barriers so I wanted to try to erase that barrier for them.”
Bobel said he was very fortunate in his upbringing and the opportunities he has had in life and it wasn’t until he went to college where he really learned about inequality in society and how fortunate he was.
With a desire to challenge himself and do something unique, he found the opportunity to go to Bolivia, where children who never knew him quickly opened their hearts and their homes to him.
From there, he learned who they were, their life stories as well as their hopes and dreams for the future.
“Their upbringing was completely different than mine, yet their positive, loving attitude blew me away,” Bobel said. “They taught me to open my heart more and to love unconditionally. They shared their culture and way of life with me and taught me that I could succeed in any situation I found myself in.”
He learned that “attitude and determination are everything” and to make the most of every opportunity, live a simpler life and care for those close to you.
“It was a powerful experience that changed my mentality and how I viewed the world,” he said. “I can no longer go back to the way life was before and I thank them every day for that. They opened the curtain in my heart and let the sunshine in.”
To help Bobel reach his goal, visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Send Every Child from NPH Bolivia to College.” To learn more about NPH, visit www.nph.org.
