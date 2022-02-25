The Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School has announced the Minnesota Regional Scholastic Art Awards for 2022, which includes Gold Key, Silver Key, Portfolio and Honorable Mention award winners and their instructors.
Rebecca Johannsen, Visual Arts Instructor at the Eden Prairie school, said, “It is such an honor to work alongside these amazing students, support them and watch them grow as artists. The PiM program is geared towards defining your artistic strengths and finding your individual voice as an artist.”
The visual and media programs prepare students for college and conservatory programs and these recognitions support that goal.
Gold Key works automatically advance to national judging. In New York City, renowned creative professionals review Gold Key works from across the country. Jurors select work for national recognition based on three criteria: originality, technical skill, and emergence of a personal vision or voice. National awards will be announced March 17 at artandwriting.org.
The Weisman Art Museum will host a virtual ceremony for the regional award winners at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Scholastic Art Awards, regional scholarships, and hear from artists in the community as the awards are celebrated.
