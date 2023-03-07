On a cold night, there’s nothing better than snuggling up under a big quilt. But beyond the seams and color patches, the fabric tells a story.

In 1977, Patricia Cooper Baker and Norma Bradley Allen wrote a book called “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art.” The book contains real stories about pioneer women, centering on the community built around quilting. Barbara Damashek and Molly Newman turned it into the musical “Quilters” in 1982.

