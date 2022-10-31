Jim Brickman and John Trones will return to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for “Christmas in the City” to play a series of holiday tunes along with Brickman’s Grammy-nominated hits.
This one-night-only holiday concert to celebrate the life and memory of pianist and recording artist Mary Beth Carlson, a longtime Eden Prairie resident.
Proceeds from “Christmas in the City” will be donated to the International Myeloma Foundation. Founded in 1990, IMF is the first and largest global organization focusing specifically on multiple myeloma.
Over a span of 27 years, Carlson recorded a total of 29 albums and performed in hundreds of concerts. Carlson presented an inspiring message of hope and encouragement with stories that influenced her original compositions and defining experiences that strengthened her journey through faith. Much of her original music was inspired by her daughter Jody, who was born with cerebral palsy and autism. Carlson wrote and performed music for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, International Special Olympics, Arc, Fraser Community Services, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, Alzheimer’s Association and Joni Eareckson Tada’s ministry, Joni and Friends. MBC Productions, Carlson, and her husband Kent’s music company distributed her albums.
Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 No. 1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell 8 million albums worldwide. His vocal collaborations include Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.”
Actor, musician, recording artist and Minnesota native Trones have become a fan favorite to Brickmans audiences, and frequently tours the U.S. and Asia with his brand of romantic vocals and crooner ballads, having just recently returned from a tour in Singapore and Jakarta with Brickman. Trones has soloed in performances with major symphony orchestras around the world, including the national tour of “Yesterday Once More – A Musical Tribute to the Carpenters.” He has recorded seven best-selling pop albums, including four albums of Christmas favorites, as well as his latest release, “On a Night Like This.”
Special guest artists for this holiday event include jazz/R&B vocalist and radio personality, Patty Peterson, and Minnesota Sinfonia principal cellist, Diane Tremaine.
