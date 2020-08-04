Online culture celebration continues until Aug. 14
As one of the city of Eden Prairie’s biggest summer events that has attracted hundreds to Staring Lake Park in past years, the PeopleFest! Party is being offered in a very different light in 2020 — online.
Like so many other events across the metro, the PeopleFest! celebration will add to the mix while offering a goal to bring the community together once more to raise awareness of the many cultures that make up Eden Prairie.
“Since its inaugural year in 2018, Eden Prairie’s PeopleFest! Party has quickly become a signature summer event, with more than 700 people gathering at Staring Lake Park to enjoy performances, exhibits, ethnic food and family activities,” Mayor Ron Case said. “While we are not able to celebrate together in person this year, the spirit of PeopleFest! continues in an online platform filled with cultural sharing,” he added.
The online version in 2020 will provide a large collection of cultural performances, art, and other opportunities to learn and enjoy from home this year.
The event kicked off on Friday, July 31, and will continue for two weeks online through Friday, Aug. 14.
Because it’s online at all times, residents and interested viewers can log on at any time at edenprairie.org/PeopleFest.
The communitywide celebration is presented in collaboration by the city of Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Schools Community Education, Eden Prairie Community Foundation, Interfaith Circle, Academy for Young Leaders, Eden Prairie Human Rights and Diversity Commission, Eden Prairie Chinese Association, India Association of Minnesota, Eden Prairie TreeHouse and others. PeopleFest! is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
