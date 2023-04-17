Less than half Hopkins West Junior High students are receiving free or reduced school lunches

Paige Bueckers, a Hopkins alum and current UConn basketball player, visited her old stomping grounds at Hopkins West Junior High in Minnetonka April 13 to partake in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new free grocery store.

Paige Bueckers visit - 1
Hopkins Schools alum and accomplished college basketball player Paige Bueckers celebrates the opening of the Hopkins West Junior High School’s free grocery store.
Hopkins West Junior High students use the new free grocery store inside of their school. Data is recorded using a student’s school identification card.
Paige Bueckers cuts a ribbon April 13 to celebrate the opening of the Hopkins West Junior High free grocery store. The college athlete helped the store become a reality through a partnership with two businesses.
