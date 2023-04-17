Less than half Hopkins West Junior High students are receiving free or reduced school lunches
Paige Bueckers, a Hopkins alum and current UConn basketball player, visited her old stomping grounds at Hopkins West Junior High in Minnetonka April 13 to partake in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new free grocery store.
“I am so proud of this opportunity that Paige has brought us,” Principal Leann Kampfe said at the event. “I was telling someone earlier that we ask our students to be servants of our community, and there’s not a better example of what it looks like than what we’re doing here right now, so I really appreciate all of the efforts that gone into creating this resource for our community.”
The space was operating as a food shelf with local ICA Food Shelf leading the way, until a partnership was formed between Bueckers, hunger relief company Goodr and textbook rental company Chegg. The district has two other food shelves running with the help of the partnership with ICA at Gatewood Elementary and Alice Smith Elementary, both which opened in the past two years.
Kampfe said putting the grocery store inside the school, where students are, makes it easier for families to fill their needs. The store will allow students to scan their student ID to track items and pick-up the groceries that they need. Families will be able to come in any time like they did when the food shelf was operated by ICA.
“We’re going to be feeding 50 families a week,” Ryan Moore, a partnership director with Goodr, said. “Fresh groceries, also some different kinds of foods as an option when they go there. Everything’s free for the families.”
So far, Goodr has worked to put up 15 grocery stores across the country, beginning in 2021. This is the first grocery store placed in Minnesota.
“I told my team that no teacher would ever be able to teach through hunger. ... Students are coming to school and they don’t know when and where their next meal is coming from. A teacher can’t get through that. You can’t test out of that. You have to make sure that kids have an access point to food,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston said.
Addressing food insecurity
According to No Kid Hungry Minnesota, 14% of the state’s children live in food-insecure households. At Hopkins West Junior High, slightly under 50% of students are receiving free or reduced school lunches.
Kampfe said that through this grocery store, students from Hopkins will be able to come to school with the ability to bring dinner home to their families.
“Food insecurity is something that we see all around the country,” Moore said. “It affects different people differently, but at the end of the day it affects a lot of people. The stores have really made an impact here. We’re trying to give families one less thing to worry about.”
Chegg is an education technology company that will be providing the food coming into the grocery store every week. The business helped remodel the inside of the store prior to the ribbon cutting. Hopkins alum Bueckers is serving as their first student ambassador, an opportunity which came about when CEO and President Dan Rosensweig heard her inspiring speech at the ESPYs.
“At that moment, I’m like, ‘How do I connect my company to this person?’ because we want to be better people,” Rosensweig said. “This person came from here (Hopkins Schools), so whatever this person’s school has done, this school creates people who can not only excel in their chosen profession but can excel as human beings.
“When we asked Paige, ‘What do you want to do with this relationship?’ First thing, ‘I want to help people. I want to give back. I want to help young people. I want to help my home town.’ That was it.”
Bueckers also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and shared that the opportunity was a dream come true for her.
“I know that food insecurity’s a big thing, it’s a real thing, and I grew up very blessed and very fortunate to never have to worry about that,” Bueckers said. “But I know that not everyone has the same access and the same means to it.
"I know how important food is and nutrition is. I’ve learned that the past couple of years – with my body and getting healthy, but also in school and off the court, just in daily activities. Food and nutrition is extremely important and I believe everyone deserves equal access to that,” she said.
A changing space
The free grocery store at West Junior High has changed since its opening last November. When it opened for the first time, it served in a similar capacity as a resource for students with ICA’s sole involvement.
Community Partnerships Liaison for West Junior High Lindsey Leseman was hired to help the school apply for full service community school funding from the state. The school was awarded a grant of more than $271,000 at the beginning of the year which allowed West Junior High to become a startup site as a full service community school.
Kampfe said there are four pillars that support the “full service community school” concept. The four pillars include support services, extended opportunities for students, family engagement and collaborative leadership.
These pillars supported the idea of the in-school grocery store like this one.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.