A pilot program for the all-electric Tesla Model Y police squad car under way
As part of its work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the community, the city of Eden Prairie recently purchased its first Tesla police squad car.
The Eden Prairie Police Department is one of the first police departments in the metro – if not the first – to deploy a Tesla, a move that comes as the city aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.
“We’ve been working on this project for a little while,” Police Chief Matt Sackett said in a phone interview. “Public works has been the driving force behind the economics and science of it and we’ve been working with them to make sure this is a functional police car that we can use, because that’s the goal.”
The vehicle hit the streets on patrol last week and the department as the city begins a pilot program that will monitor its performance over the course of its first 100,000 miles.
Though the sticker price for the Tesla ($52,290) is nearly twice the initial cost of the Dodge Challenger ($27,349), the department’s past vehicle of choice, the savings anticipated from the electric vehicle over the course of its lifetime gives city officials the confidence they have made the right long-term decision.
“I hope it all works out as we anticipate,” Public Works Director Robert Ellis said in a phone interview. “I think it will. I think this is a vehicle that’s been proven, so I actually think this is going to work out well,” he added.
The police chief is optimistic, as well.
“This is something that has been looked at carefully,” Sackett said. “We just didn’t jump into it haphazardly. We want to make sure we’re meeting city initiatives and goals, but still being economically reasonable and good stewards of the city.”
Mayor Ron Case said former Mayor Nancy Tyra-Luken initiated the city’s Conservation Commission, which has evolved into the Sustainability Commission.
“It has been my honor to continue these efforts and oversee the establishment of the city’s climate action plan, which has led to further electrification of the city’s vehicle fleet and additional amenities to serve the growing number of our residents and visitors with electric vehicles,” Case said.
To get to this point, much behind-the-scenes work has already been done.
“One of the first things we did was to reach out to our Police Department and say, ‘Hey, your patrol vehicles put on a lot of miles, they do a lot of idling out in the field as they’re on-scene responding to incidents and this would be the perfect vehicle in our mind, to go to an all-electric,’” Ellis said.
When the city began looking at the possibilities, they initially targeted the Tesla, Model S.
“But in 2020 (Tesla) announced the Model Y, which was a little more affordable option. But it still had all the performance specifications we were looking at. So, we agreed this would be the perfect car to pilot,” Ellis added.
Doing the math
Before the city paid for the new vehicle, city staff members crunched numbers, talked to other police departments around the country, and considered what they needed and how it compared to the internal combustion engine vehicles already in the fleet.
While the initial cost of the Tesla is significantly higher than the Dodge, there are other factors that helped tip the city toward the electric vehicle pilot effort.
The 100,000 miles for which the city plans to pilot the vehicle is the benchmark for the Dodge vehicles in the fleet. When a vehicle reaches that threshold, the city will replace it.
Planners looked at the cost difference in fuel – gas versus purchasing energy from Excel Energy and the kilowatt hours they charge.
In terms of maintenance, Ellis said the Dodge has about 2,000 parts that are on the drive train, “and we have to maintain all those.” The Tesla has 20 parts associated with its drive train.
Ellis went on to say that as the internal combustion engine vehicles begin to age, they spend much more time in the garage before they eventually reach their end.
With so much less maintenance associated with the electric, it could conceivably last for as long as 150,000 to 200,000 miles, “because there aren’t going to be those maintenance issues,” Ellis said.
After all the number crunching, the interviews and the research on the reliability and overall costs associated with the electric, Ellis said there would be a savings of $2,700.
“It’s a slight cost savings,” Ellis said. “I might even call it a wash.”
However, when considering the long-term savings, he felt the investment will save the city, and help save the planet. “Financially speaking, it seems to make sense,” Ellis said.
The city also ran the numbers on the total greenhouse gas emissions over that 100,000 miles for the two vehicles.
“We are predicting about 70 metric tons of greenhouse gas avoidance with the all-electric model. So, looking at both sets of numbers, the financial and the numbers that tie into our climate action plan, it seemed to be a no-brainer to go with this vehicle,” Ellis said.
The chief’s main questions centered on performance.
The Tesla will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 135 mph.
“We’re going to put it through its paces,” Sackett said. “We are going to have a lot of different officers drive it to see if it’s a viable alternative for a functioning police car.”
The biggest concern, however, is the Minnesota winter and how the batteries respond. There will be a drop in the longevity of a battery charge when it gets colder, but that’s an issue that Ellis said they could work around.
But how will the car perform in snow and on ice?
In warm weather, the vehicle has a range of 326 miles. How the cold affects that range remains to be seen.
“It appears it will be well within the number of miles an officer would drive during a typical shift,” Ellis said.
“We really have to get through the first full winter to see its functionality,” Sackett said.
Ellis agreed, saying, “That’s why we wanted to start small with this pilot, and evaluate it over a summer, spring, fall, winter.”
“It will definitely get us to where we need to go,” Sackett said.
Ellis said they need to give the vehicle a “solid year” of performance in the field.
“I’m hoping that will be enough information for us to sit down and think about what the future of electric vehicles in the Police Department might be,” Ellis said.
More information is available at edenprairie.org/SustainableEP.
