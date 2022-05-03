This is the second in a 2-part series about the Eden Prairie Juvenile Diversion Program. The first part is available at https://tinyurl.com/2mctbr38
The award-winning program has heard more than 1,200 cases since 2006
The rippling effects of a bad decision can be felt for years, but an Eden Prairie city program has helped young first-time offenders reset their sails and make amends, while victims come away gratified.
That’s been the experience of a few offenders and victims who, requesting anonymity, agreed to answer the Sun Sailor’s questions over email and provide insight into the Eden Prairie Police Department’s Juvenile Diversion Program.
Last month, the Police Department’s program administered its 1,200th case. Begun by Randy Thompson in 2006, the program was also recognized by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association with its “Excellence in Innovation Award.” That award “recognizes Minnesota police agencies for superior achievement and innovation in programs, efforts or initiatives that benefit law enforcement as a profession,” the association’s description of the award states.
Since the program’s inception, Thompson said, there have been 842 family conferences, with a recidivism rate of 12%. The national average is about 20%.
The offenders who agreed to talk about the program all said they were helped and that they regretted the decisions they made, with one saying bluntly that he was “stupid.”
The offenders, Lauren and Jayce, were involved in separate incidents that landed them in trouble, but they both were pleased with the outcomes. Like all other program participants mentioned in this story, the offenders are named as pseudonyms.
“Personally, what landed me in the Diversion Program was a decision that I regret,” Lauren said. “I walked into a store with my sister and saw something that I wanted. I didn’t have the money to buy it, so I took it. The item was around $50 and it was easy to slip into my pocket.”
“I took stuff from Scheel’s because I was going along with stupid people that I was hanging out with. It was embarrassing,” Jayce said.
After getting caught, they were confronted by law enforcement who explained their options, including participation in the Diversion Program.
Both Lauren and Jayce said the program far outweighted the alternative.
“I personally agreed to do it because I thought the situation was fair,” Jayce said. “The only other options were to either go to court or be arrested, so I thought this option was more than fair, actually.”
When a meeting day prescribed by the Diversion Program arrives, the offender and the victim are brought together in a room where everyone gets a say.
Prompted with questions from Thompson, the offender has an opportunity to address the victim about why they committed the offense, what they’ve learned through the experience, and what they can do to make things right. The victim has an equal chance to explain how they were affected.
In most cases, the offender and victim, along with Thompson, agree to a plan of action that usually includes some sort of community service as part of the offender’s rehabilitation.
Lauren thought her “sentence” was fair. She was allowed to volunteer at an organization of her choice, and because she enjoyed the experience so much, Lauren continues volunteering to this day.
Through the experience, both Lauren and Jayce said they learned important life lessons that will help guide their future decision-making.
“My biggest takeaway from the Diversion Program is that they are trying to help kids that get into situations like this and understand why, as well,” Lauren said. “They don’t just send you off to jail, they want to help you become a ‘better’ person. This has definitely helped me become a better person. It showed me that there are better options out there. This has also been a huge turning point for me.”
“Yes, I will make smarter decisions in the future,” Jayce said. “I realized the consequences to my actions.”
Both agreed that the program was the biggest factor in their turnaround and why they would recommend it to others. However, they also recommend making better decisions to avert bad situations.
“Before you act, think about how this could affect your life, the people who trust and care about you, and how it could waste time you should be spending bettering yourself,” Lauren said.
Other perspectives
In addition to the offenders, two other anonymous program participants provided their perspective.
Samuel, the father of Jayce, provided insight from a parental point of view. Another perspective was provided by James, who found himself and his wife participating after a biking accident. James and his wife, Carla, were enjoying a ride when Carla was struck by a vehicle being driven by an inattentive teen, Tony.
Samuel said he became aware of the Diversion Program after his son was involved in shoplifting last year.
Though the meeting between his son and the victim was held virtually due to the pandemic, the tension was still there, Samuel said.
“We mostly listened to Randy (Thompson) and the police officer introduce the process. Randy asked the boys some tough questions and forced them to describe what they had done and how it would affect others,” he said. “The boys came up with the punishment, with some facilitating by Randy. We mostly listened and agreed. Both boys were contrite and sad during the meeting, so the overall tone was very serious.”
Understanding the alternatives facing his son, Samuel came away relieved his son learned his lesson and understood what could happen if the boy continued with the bad behavior.
“I think he learned about the connection to his actions and how important it is for him to advocate for himself in a group setting. I think he matured a little in having to arrange and follow up on his service to the community,” Samuel said.
He continued: “I believe it had a bigger impact on him by having to face the officer and Randy and then fulfilling his commitment over two months’ time.”
James and Carla
For James and his wife, Carla, it would have been easy for them to show no mercy and to make Tony, the offender, pay for putting them through a hellish experience.
“We were cycling on Dell Road in Eden Prairie on a bright sunny day,” James recalled. “I heard a loud ‘BANG’ from behind me (Carla’s rear tire exploded when she was hit). Then I saw Carla’s water bottle rolling toward me. My heart sank as I turned and saw her lying on the ground, on her back, not moving. Her injuries were extensive and she spent several days in ICU.”
James said he and his wife were informed of the Diversion Program being offered Tony and they discussed their options.
“Carla has always been a person who sought education, and corrective actions were preferable to punishment for non-malicious offenses, so we decided that as long as the young man accepted full responsibility for his actions, we would agree to this Diversion Program,” James said.
While they were advised to dispense of all legal issues before becoming involved in the Diversion Program, James said that when they had the chance, their message went directly to Tony.
“My role in the meeting was mostly to sit in support of Carla as she expressed how egregious this accident was for her, Her pain, her loss of six months (at least) of participation in the activities she loves the most - biking, kayaking and cross country skiing. I expressed how much I missed sharing those activities with her. I also expressed how deeply it hurt me to see her suffer as much as she did after this crash.”
But James also expressed encouragement to Tony.
“I told him that I appreciated his participation in this project and thanked him for taking on his project and completing it,” James said. “I also told him that I wanted him to become an advocate for safe driving among his peers, especially when driving around bicycles, pedestrian, and motorcycles. I told him, quite clearly, that these groups of people are totally vulnerable to one short lapse in driver attention, a lapse that could be fatal for them while resulting in little more than scratched paint for the motor vehicle operator.”
However, because James and Carla were involved in settling their legal matters, they were not involved in the “sentencing” of Tony. James said that was his only regret – that they couldn’t suggest a more concentrated effort to engage with and educate other young people about the dangers of inattentive driving.
They did, however, feel that Tony was truly sorry for the incident and had learned his lesson.
Carla went a step further, saying this opportunity should be afforded to many others.
“I hope that this opportunity is given to more people, especially non-white people,” Carla said. “Minnesota has one of the largest gaps between white and non-white people for home ownership, level of completed education, and healthcare. This program could help toward reducing those gaps by letting people know it is ‘OK, you made a mistake, we all make mistakes, we want to help you learn from it.’”
For more information about the Eden Prairie Police Department Youth Diversion Program, visit tinyurl.com/yc58eukr.
