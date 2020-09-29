EP shredding

An onsite, contactless shredding event fundraiser will be held 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7402 Washington Ave., S., Eden Prairie.

The Minnesota Hoarding Task Force will host an onsite, contactless shredding event fundraiser to support the mission of education, resources and support to any person affected by hoarding.

This event is open to the public and provides a low-cost option ($10 for every two grocery shopping bags of papers) for safe destruction of sensitive household documents, such as medical bills, check stubs, insurance or investment statements. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased.

The task force is teaming up with #ShredRight4Good and Junk Masters for the event, scheduled rain or shine, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Junk Masters’ parking lot, 7402 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie.

The task force is made up of professionals working in the field of hoarding and individuals/family members struggling with hoarding behavior.

For a contactless experience, tickets may be purchased online ahead of the event at mnhtf.org. Tickets may also be purchased for cash the day of the event.

