The Minnesota Hoarding Task Force will host an onsite, contactless shredding event fundraiser to support the mission of education, resources and support to any person affected by hoarding.
This event is open to the public and provides a low-cost option ($10 for every two grocery shopping bags of papers) for safe destruction of sensitive household documents, such as medical bills, check stubs, insurance or investment statements. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased.
The task force is teaming up with #ShredRight4Good and Junk Masters for the event, scheduled rain or shine, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Junk Masters’ parking lot, 7402 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie.
The task force is made up of professionals working in the field of hoarding and individuals/family members struggling with hoarding behavior.
For a contactless experience, tickets may be purchased online ahead of the event at mnhtf.org. Tickets may also be purchased for cash the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.