The Eden Prairie police and fire departments have canceled this year’s Night to Unite celebration, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 4 and rescheduled for Oct. 6.
“Night to Unite is one of our favorite events of the year and we are disappointed that during this time, when it feels more important than ever to develop and maintain relationships within our community, it is unfortunately unsafe for us to gather,” according to the police department’s blog post making the announcement.
PROP (People Reaching out to Other People) receives a large donation of food from Eden Prairie residents through the food drive contest that as part of Night to Unite. The department strongly encourages residents to consider donating to PROP during this time of need.
In addition, the EPPD Citizens Academy is also canceled for this fall as social distancing would be difficult to achieve.
Info: edenprairie.org/EPPDBlog
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.