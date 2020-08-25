ep night to unite

The Eden Prairie police and fire departments have canceled the 2020 Night to Unite and Citizens Academy. The Night to Unite was postponed because of COVID-19 to Oct. 6, but was recently canceled.

The Eden Prairie police and fire departments have canceled this year’s Night to Unite celebration, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 4 and rescheduled for Oct. 6.

“Night to Unite is one of our favorite events of the year and we are disappointed that during this time, when it feels more important than ever to develop and maintain relationships within our community, it is unfortunately unsafe for us to gather,” according to the police department’s blog post making the announcement.

PROP (People Reaching out to Other People) receives a large donation of food from Eden Prairie residents through the food drive contest that as part of Night to Unite. The department strongly encourages residents to consider donating to PROP during this time of need.

In addition, the EPPD Citizens Academy is also canceled for this fall as social distancing would be difficult to achieve.

Info: edenprairie.org/EPPDBlog

