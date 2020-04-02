4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10
Remember that date and time.
Nibir Sarma surely will.
The Eden Prairie High School graduate, and University of Minnesota sophomore majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in computer science and math, is sure to be alert at that time and on that date.
That’s because the quarterfinals of the Jeopardy! College Championship to be aired on KARE11 will feature Sarma, the university’s representative to the annual television game show competition.
The competition was filmed in February in Culver City, California. Viewers will find out how Sarma faired when the quarterfinal round is aired.
Getting to this point has been an unforeseen and meteoric ride for Sarma, whose history of watching the television game show has been limited.
“I actually only started recently watching the show a bit after James Holzhauer’s big run last year,” he said.
His limited exposure to the program didn’t stop him from success.
Sarma approached an online test on the show’s website in September as more of an exercise than a competition.
Not thinking much more about it, Sarma got an email in early November stating that he had qualified for an in-person audition.
“That audition took place in St. Louis, Missouri, Sarma said. “A couple of my friends, also from the University of Minnesota, we all went down to St. Louis together for the in-person audition. It was a really fun experience meeting all the other people from different colleges all doing the audition.”
Again, Sarma appreciated the experience but didn’t think anything would come of it.
He got a phone call in January that he had been selected for the show.
“When I received the phone call from Glen, who’s one of the contestant coordinators, I was actually in the car with my little brother. I think I was driving him back from something at Eden Prairie High School and back to our parents’ house. He was there to witness the entire thing of me realizing what the phone call was,” Sarma said.
“I heard his voice and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I knew right away what it was and I just turned and looked at my brother and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening.’”
As they arrived home, Sarma was still on the phone with Glen. Giving his parents, Namita and Pankaj, a wave, he went to his room to finish the call. When finished, he skipped downstairs to share the news.
“That’s pretty much how it went,” he said about the notification. “It was really exciting. I was like physically shaking for a while after getting the phone call.”
Feb. 1 came sooner for Sarma than expected, but he was ready when he climbed aboard the flight to California.
Not only did he find that he would be put up in a hotel for four days, but that part of the privilege involved a $700 per diem check to cover expenses.
He didn’t waste any time enjoying that benefit.
“At the end of that day, I was sort of feeling tired so I actually ordered room service food for the first time in my life, which I found really exciting. I had a moment where I thought this is really how the other half lives,” he said.
Sarma’s family arrived Sunday to watch him in the competition, but they also had time together to relax before the competition began on Monday morning.
With all 16 contestants moved to the green room, they were briefed on what to expect.
“They started off the day with a big spiel about all the rules of the show and what was going to happen with us and then they started calling us back for makeup, which, for me, personally, I don’t do makeup on a daily basis,” he said. “So that was a fresh experience. It made me feel pretty. And after that, for the next couple of hours of the morning, they had us doing some photo shoots and stuff like that for promotional materials that they were going to be making for the show.”
That process took up the first four hours of the day.
There were initial rounds with practice questions and an opportunity for the competitors to get a feel for the competition. It was a chance, he said, for them to “get our chops on the buzzer.”
When the actual competition started, Sarma had to wait to compete in front of host Alex Trebek.
“After the rehearsal game, they sent us all back to the green room. And from there on, they would pull us out three at a time, and the rest of us had to all stay in the green room and we weren’t allowed to watch the games. I got lucky enough to have my game be the last game of the day.”
The wait didn’t seem to have bothered Sarma.
“I honestly felt less nervous about the show than I did when I got the phone call telling me that I was going to be on the show. I felt really relaxed in the studio, so that was nice.”
He was also impressed with the high energy level of his fellow contestants and those working on the show. He felt it was an infective attitude that percolated around the room and positively affected him.
“I don’t know what I was expecting. But it was just a really great time to be there for when I was filming because everyone would reinforce each other. Everyone had a positive attitude. And so it definitely felt like I was on a month-long vacation all squeezed into the space of a couple of days,” he said.
Three semi-final games and two final games taped on Tuesday.
The experience certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“The one thing I can say for sure is that whenever I’m asked to introduce myself now in the future and give a fun fact, I know what my fun fact is going to be,” he said. “But it was also just really great meeting a bunch of students from different colleges around the country because it’s not an opportunity that a lot of people get to have. And to be able to do that without spending my own money for flying out was really great.”
He had nothing but positive impressions from the experience.
“The people I met there, the other contestants, were just so great. We’re all really good friends even though we only spent like two or three days with each other, which is kind of crazy to think about. But we have a group chat and we still message each other pretty much every day. It’s been really great keeping connected,” he said.
And his impression of Trebek?
“He is a pretty friendly guy. Funny enough, we didn’t get to meet Alex apart from the actual time that we were filming the show itself. But me and the other two people who were in my Jeopardy game got to talk to him a little bit after we were done filming our game and it was really nice. He’s a really sweet guy. He’s exactly the way you envision him from watching him on TV,” the student said.
Sarma, who is thinking about seeking employment in the clean water industry after graduation, will be happy when his quarterfinal competition is aired. Because his quarterfinal game was the final taping, it will also be the final broadcast.
As for his takeaways from his experience, he said, “I would say that being on Jeopardy! was just a really rewarding experience that I know that not everyone gets to have. I wish everyone got to have it. But I’m just really thankful for all the people who have supported me along the way - from my roommates at my apartment who were sitting sort of close by me while I was on my computer taking the online test to my classmates from high school to college when I told them that, ‘hey, I’m taking this on my test,’ or, ‘hey, I’m going to St. Louis for this audition,’ everyone’s been super supportive. And that’s really helped me.”
By the conclusion of the April 10 broadcast, his friends will know whether he’s still in the running for the $100,000 grand prize.
While that prize would certainly go a long way, he would be the first to say that it was the invaluable experience that will stay with him the longest.
JEOPARDY! Contestant fun facts
This was information Nibir Sarma provided to Jeopardy! before his competition in the college championship. Host Alex Trebek used these fact sheets to let viewers know some interesting information about each contestant.
Nibir Sarma
School: University of Minnesota
Five interesting facts:
1. I’m really good at walking backwards. I give tours of the U of M campus twice a month, and I’ve only ever fallen down during a tour once. And no, I don’t get paid.
2. I play clarinet as part of the Gopher Hockey Pep Band. Before every home game, we do a parade march around the perimeter of Mariucci Arena. Ski-U-Mah!
3. I took a Beginning Guitar class last spring and our final for the class was a group performance of “Yesterday” by The Beatles.
4. I just recently joined an intramural volleyball team made up of my fellow tour guides, and now it’s hands-down my favorite sport to play.
5. Over winter break, my friends and I invented a new game played on a billiards table called Fool (like a mix of foosball and pool).
Tell us what career goals you may have:
I want to work on the big social and environmental problems that affect the world, in problems such as climate change or clean water access, I see tremendous opportunities to be part of something big.
Tell us about some interesting school assignments or projects you have worked on or some fascinating classes you took:
For a group project in my biomolecular engineering class last semester, my friends and I made a mathematical model of how caffeine keeps you awake by blocking receptors in your brain.
Did you work any jobs while in school or during summer break?
Last summer, I worked on the U of M campus as a camp counselor for several STEM summer camps that we have for middle- and high-schoolers. Currently, I work at Suez Water Technologies and Solutions in their membrane manufacturing facility.
Have you received any awards or achievements?
In high school, I was one of a few students who got every question right on the AP Microeconomics exam – I suppose that didn’t really stick with me though!
Do you do volunteer work?
I volunteer with the U of M Science and Engineering Student Board, planning STEM demonstrations for K-12 students and visiting schools. This year, we’ve worked a lot with Girls, Inc., a nonprofit that supports girls in becoming Strong, Smart, and Bold.
What are your favorite things to do when you’re not focused on schoolwork?
Besides watching Jeopardy! and cheering for anything Minnesota-related, I write music (In addition to clarinet, I also play the guitar and piano) and play the video game Madden.
