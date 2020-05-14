Eden Prairie Police Greg Chief Weber this week swore in the department’s two newest officers, Thor Carlson and Juliette Glynn.
Carlson grew up in Eden Prairie and received an Associate’s Degree in law enforcement from Normandale Community College. While in college, Carlson volunteered as a reserve officer with the department. Prior to being hired as an officer in Eden Prairie, Carlson worked for the Shakopee Police Department as a police officer for nearly 14 years.
Glynn worked in several different fields before transitioning to law enforcement, including multi-unit housing and the restaurant industry. She worked as a community service officer for the City of Eden Prairie from June through November 2019 before leaving to become a police officer for the City of Crystal.
Officers Carlson and Glynn will spend the next three to four months in the department’s field training program before patrolling by themselves.
- Courtesy of Eden Prairie Communications Department.
