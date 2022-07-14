Ryan Companies has plans for a five-story complex on Valley View Road
The Eden Prairie Planning Commission reviewed plans during a public hearing June 27 about a new apartment complex that could add a few more affordable housing units to the city’s housing stock.
Ryan Companies would like to build a five-story, 211-unit apartment building on the northwest corner of the Valley View Road and Topview Road intersection in Eden Prairie.
The 7-acre lot currently sits on a wooded, undeveloped land next to City Hill Church, a Holiday Gas Station, Home Depot, Menards, offices and single-family residences.
Ryan Companies National Director of Design Josh Ekstrand said they tried to embrace the natural beauty of the area when designing the building.
“We think the heavily wooded site with a ton of great existing trees is a phenomenal asset,” Ekstrand said. “We tried to nestle the building into the typography to take advantage of as many trees as possible.”
He noted the challenges with the typography of the site including wetlands, but they feel they have a good plan in place to preserve the natural features of the property.
The lot is close to major employers including United Health Group, Cargill, UNFI, CH Robinson and Starkey Laboratories. It’s also close to the Interstate-494/Highway 212 interchange. The closest city park is Willow Park.
According to the project narrative by Ryan Companies, “the project is in position to appeal to a variety of ages and incomes, particularity the area’s fast-growing 40-55+ year old demographic.”
The biggest issue for Planning Commission members is parking.
City code requires one stall per studio unit and two for the one and two bedrooms, which would mean the complex would need 388 stalls.
But plans call for 252 stalls, which include 99 underground and 153 surface spots.
Ryan Companies President of the North Region Tony Barranco said they feel comfortable with their parking plan and have constructed similar developments in the past.
“If we don’t have enough parking, we can’t drive enough rentals for the project,” Barranco said.
Previous developments like Martin Blue, Applewood Point, Paravel, and The Ellie had been given parking waivers to include less parking than city code,
Eden Prairie Community Development Director Julie Klima confirmed that the parking situation was similar in other locations.
“Those sites were similarly constrained,” she said.
The plan is for the management company to limit resident parking leases as to not exceed capacity on site. They could guarantee every unit has at least one parking stall.
But if that idea fails, management could enter an agreement with the adjacent office property to lease stalls for overflow/visitor parking.
Barranco said they’re continuing to engage with a lease with the neighboring company.
Some commissioners also had questions about vehicle access, noting that people may increase the number of vehicles taking U-turns while traveling eastbound on Valley View Road at the intersection with Topview Road, which many commissioners believed was a common occurrence already. Blueprints show that the complex would be accessed through Valley View Road, not Topview Road.
Ekstrand said a traffic analysis by SRF Consulting Group found their plan to be “acceptable.”
According to City Engineer Rod Rue, if it becomes a problem Hennepin County could alter the intersection to provide more protection for left turns with a solid green arrow. The sight lines for traffic are “at an acceptable level” to make a U-turn as well, according to the study.
Planning Commission chair Andrew Pieper spoke to the professionalism of SRF’s traffic analysis.
“The impact to the neighborhood may be felt at the intersection at Topview and Valley View in terms of more traffic, but it is still safe, and there is no impact to their neighborhood north of the intersection,” Pieper said.
Ryan Companies also indicated their plans to apply for tax increment financing. TIF would allow the city to grant incentives to the developer to help repay the costs of construction through increased future tax collection.
The funds would close the financial gap in the project to allow at least 20% of the complex to be affordable to those earning 50% or less of the area median income.
“In addition, the applicant is promising to comply with the inclusionary housing requirement, which would add another 5% of the units at an affordable rate at 80% of (the area median income),” Klima said. “So overall 25% of the overall units in this project would meet the afforability standard.”
Commissioner John Kirk said “getting more affordable housing is a positive. It’s something we need more of in Eden Prairie.”
If constructed, the complex would offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom units. Planned amenities include a club room, fitness center, game room, co-working space, outdoor pool, outdoor dining areas, fire pit lounge, bocce ball court and dog run.
The majority of the Planning Commission recommended approval. The commission serves as an advisory board for the Eden Prairie City Council, who will make the final decision.
