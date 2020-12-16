Nautical Bowls owners Rachel and Bryant Amundson have decided to reopen for indoor dining despite Governor Tim Walz’s executive order that extends the closure of indoor dining through Jan. 11.
The owners said it’s not about money, rather about using their voice, their brand and loyal following “to bring awareness to all of the small businesses that are hurting,” Rachel Amundson said after a social media announcement Dec. 16.
Nautical Bowls opened in Minnetonka in 2018, serving acai bowls filled with superfoods. They have since expanded to a food truck and a second location in Eden Prairie.
Like other restaurants, they were closed this spring and were allowed to reopen with limited capacity this summer until the governor’s November executive order, which has been extended through Jan. 11.
The recent shutdowns fueled a ReOpen Minnesota Coalition in which an estimated 150 restaurants and gyms have planned to reopen.
“We’re not doing this for us,” Rachel said, noting the businesses have had steady support with takeout orders.
For the Amundsons, watching other small businesses across the country make stands to reopen inspired them to take action.
“We fully believe small businesses are the backbone of America,” she said.
Since making the announcement on social media, the Amundsons have received an “overwhelming amount of support,” but also some backlash, which Rachel said is always a risk as a business owner.
“We’re not trying to open and pretend COVID doesn’t exist,” she said, noting that safety is a priority and pointed to a sign on the door that reads “#Reopensafe. Masks please.”
It’s also about customers making choices, she said, noting that people should do what feels best for themselves and their community.
The couples’ faith also has a lot to do with how they live and run a business.
“Our business and our faith go hand-in-hand,” she said. “We 100% feel God is calling us to do this.”
They also understand the risks and potential fines that could come with violating the order.
“We’re not afraid,” she said. “If that happens, we’ll take it as it comes.”
