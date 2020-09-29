To the Editor:
After 20 years on the Eden Prairie City Council, I am often asked what makes for a good City Council member. Do we need a lawyer? An accountant?
No, these are not skills particularly advantageous in a candidate. We already have an excellent city attorney, a stellar finance department and a staff of professionals that have a history of exceptional achievement.
So what do we need?
We need people who know the needs and wants of our community, who have demonstrated deep roots in Eden Prairie, who ask questions, and who show up and do their job in a nonpartisan way.
Two candidates clearly lead the field in this regard.
PG Narayanan currently serves on the City Council after several years on our Human Rights and Diversity Commission. A 20-year resident of Eden Prairie, PG has served as president of the Eden Prairie Community Foundation, is a member of Rotary, and serves on the SouthWest Transit Commission, among other activities.
Lisa Toomey deserves your vote also. She is president of the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund, is a former director of the local Meals on Wheels, and serves on the Planning Commission. Lisa is also treasurer of the PROP Shop and has experience volunteering with the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. After living here nearly 20 years, she has deep roots in the community and is known as a volunteer who gets things done.
Please join me in voting for these two candidates. They are smart, will listen to residents and are willing to make council member their primary job. Their only agenda is to keep Eden Prairie a great place to live, work and play.
Nancy Tyra-Lukens
Eden Prairie
Nancy Tyra-Lukens was mayor of Eden Prairie from 2002-2006 and 2014-2019.
