To the Editor:
We’ve heard it said so often before that “elections matter.”
That is never more true than at the local level where city council decisions impact the condition of our roads, the quality of our parks and trails, the time that it takes to plow the snow off of our streets, and the ordinances in place that protect our trees, open spaces and the general appearance of our town.
Councilmember PG Narayanan has a proven track record of researching the issues, visiting the development sites around town and building the relationships it takes to keep Eden Prairie the high-quality city we have experienced for decades.
PG brings his experience as a C-Suite corporate technology executive, founder of tech start-up companies and 22-year resident of Eden Prairie into every council decision, every issue-centered conversation with a resident and every city staff facilitated discussion on future goals, budgets, and programs.
Lisa Toomey is the living example of the best that Eden Prairie has to offer in an involved, passionate and impactful citizen. She has joined or led various civic groups from the Eden Prairie Crime Fund to Meals on Wheels to our PROP food shelf.
For 19 years living in Eden Prairie, she has been someone who gives and gives and then gives more. To have her perspective, her experience and her compassion for others represented on the city council day-in and day-out would be so incredibly valuable to our five-person team as we work to listen, represent and then take action for the common good.
I encourage every Eden Prairie resident to vote for PG Narayanan and Lisa Toomey for the two Eden Prairie City Council positions that are on the ballot this year. I’m extremely confident in their abilities to join the rest of the council in working to maintain and grow Eden Prairie’s “best in class” reputation.
Ron Case
Eden Prairie
Ron Case is mayor of Eden Prairie
