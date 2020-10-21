To the Editor:
Earlier this month, I was honored to be appointed to the Regent Candidate Advisory Council of the University of Minnesota. The council was established by the State Legislature to advise it in the election of regents of the University of Minnesota.
I am thankful to Sen. Paul Anderson for the recommendation and to Sen. Paul Gazelka, Majority Leader, for the appointment. I am excited to get to work on the council and look forward to serving in this role. As a first-generation American who came to the United States for graduate school and a member of the Eden Prairie School Board, it was an especially humbling honor to be appointed.
The emphasis on the importance of education is why I write to support PG Narayanan and Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council. PG is an example of the American Dream, who came to this great nation for higher studies, showcased that hard work and devotion can overcome any barrier toward success and his devotion and passion for the community is unmatched. Ryan, as a first-generation college graduate, is passionate about education and knows from experience how critical education is in improving one’s life as well as that of one’s family and community.
Having attended local public schools before earning both an undergraduate and two post-graduate degrees from the University of Minnesota, Ryan is a product of our public institutions and wants to keep them among the best in the nation.
In discussing local educational issues with PG and Ryan on many occasions, I know firsthand their grasp of the issues, from budgeting and administration to the challenges facing our community’s students and their families – especially during the present challenges brought on the pandemic.
I urge a vote for PG Narayanan and Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council.
Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy
Eden Prairie
Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is a member of the Eden Prairie School Board.
