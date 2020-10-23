To the Editor:
On Dec. 7, 2019, my husband and I were the victims of a home invasion and robbery.
We were home at the time and the criminal burglarized both our vehicles before entering our house. You can imagine how startled and frightened we were. While my husband confronted the invader, I called 911. Within three minutes, several Eden Prairie Police squad cars arrived with armed officers and a K-9 unit to surround our house. Fortunately, we suffered no physical harm and the suspect was later apprehended and sentenced to five years in prison.
I am eternally grateful for the incredibly fast and effective response from the Eden Prairie Police Department. It is impossible to know what might have happened had their response not been as quick as it was. Our local officers truly serve and protect our community.
Public safety is of paramount concern and it is imperative that we support our local police and fire departments. This includes providing them with the tools and technology they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.
This is why I’m voting for Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council.
Ryan has made public safety top priority and will work to keep our families and businesses safe.
Please join us in supporting Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council on or before Nov. 3.
Jennie Eshoo
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.