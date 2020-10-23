To the Editor:
As residents of Eden Prairie for more than 30 years, we love this community and care deeply about its future.
In this spirit, we are proud to be co-chairs of Ryan Miske’s campaign for city council.
Ryan is one of the hardest working people we know, and he would be thorough and conscientious in preparing for and making decisions on behalf of all the residents of Eden Prairie.
Ryan is a first-generation college graduate who went on to become an award- winning attorney and partner at Minnesota’s largest law firm. He has been awarded the “40 under 40” award by the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal. He knows the value of hard work and sacrifice in pursuing goals and would put this same work ethic to service for the residents of Eden Prairie.
Ryan also understands and has compassion for those struggling right now. He knows people and small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges and he wants to make sure the city is doing everything it can to help.
Ryan wants to give back to his community and is extremely well qualified for the job. Join us in giving him a chance to give back to us.
Vote for Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council.
Lisa and Rich Anderson
Eden Prairie
