To the Editor:
Budgeting and finance, always critical to properly maintain government services, will be of even greater importance as local economies rebuild after the global pandemic. Municipalities – not unlike our state and federal government – will be relied on to an even greater degree than usual in helping restart the economic engines of our communities.
From my time representing the Eden Prairie community in the Minnesota House of Representatives and as a member of the U.S. Congress, I witnessed the complicated process and difficult decisions that invariably come with crafting and passing a budget. I observed firsthand the qualities necessary to understand large, complicated budgets, and importantly be able to work with others in building consensus. This is especially challenging when there are competing interests and priorities, and limited resources.
I enthusiastically support Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council because he has the ideal leadership qualities to make sound financial decisions and fairly represent our community.
A first-generation college graduate, Ryan learned the value of hard work, integrity and community from a young age and took those values into his career and volunteerism. From his time as an Eagle Scout to becoming an Eden Prairie small business owner, Ryan learned the skills, developed the experience and has practiced the discipline necessary to understand budgets and complex organizations. Ryan will always put the interests of the residents of Eden Prairie first, including responsible budgeting with our tax dollars.
Our community will emerge through these difficult times even stronger with the right leaders on the City Council with proven experience and an unquestioned commitment to public service. Please join me in voting for Ryan Miske for Eden Prairie City Council.
Erik Paulsen
Eden Prairie
