To the Editor:
Given the unprecedented turmoil and dubious news surrounding our national elections, it’s more important than ever for local candidates to be honest, transparent, and forthcoming about their views and perspectives. As voters struggle to see beyond partisan attacks, candidates should commit themselves to being straightforward and unambiguous.
That’s why I find the responses of Eden Prairie City Council candidates PG Narayanan and Lisa Toomey to the EP Local News candidate questionnaire so disappointing. In her Sept. 25 response to the question, “Is your candidacy informed by a political perspective?,” Toomey stated, “I do not believe that my candidacy is informed by a political perspective.” Likewise, Narayanan responded, “This is a non-partisan race.”
Given their protestations of non-partisanship, it was shocking to see both included on the official SD48 DFL Sample Ballot alongside every other endorsed Democrat candidate. It is difficult to imagine anything MORE partisan than agreeing to inclusion on a strictly partisan ballot. Narayanan’s and Toomey’s failure to honestly disclose such DFL alignment is precisely the type of dissembling and lack of transparency turning off so many voters.
I’ve spoken with other Eden Prairie voters – of all political stripes – disappointed by such obvious misrepresentation.
In distinct contrast, City Council candidate Ryan Miske is honoring both the letter and spirit of our city election by remaining non-partisan. He has refused to seek or accept endorsement from any political party, believing that there is enough partisan mudslinging in Washington, D.C., that our city’s challenges should be approached from a non-partisan perspective.
Carrie Van Beusekom
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.