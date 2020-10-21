typewriter

To the Editor:

Given the unprecedented turmoil and dubious news surrounding our national elections, it’s more important than ever for local candidates to be honest, transparent, and forthcoming about their views and perspectives. As voters struggle to see beyond partisan attacks, candidates should commit themselves to being straightforward and unambiguous.

That’s why I find the responses of Eden Prairie City Council candidates PG Narayanan and Lisa Toomey to the EP Local News candidate questionnaire so disappointing. In her Sept. 25 response to the question, “Is your candidacy informed by a political perspective?,” Toomey stated, “I do not believe that my candidacy is informed by a political perspective.” Likewise, Narayanan responded, “This is a non-partisan race.”

Given their protestations of non-partisanship, it was shocking to see both included on the official SD48 DFL Sample Ballot alongside every other endorsed Democrat candidate. It is difficult to imagine anything MORE partisan than agreeing to inclusion on a strictly partisan ballot. Narayanan’s and Toomey’s failure to honestly disclose such DFL alignment is precisely the type of dissembling and lack of transparency turning off so many voters.

I’ve spoken with other Eden Prairie voters – of all political stripes – disappointed by such obvious misrepresentation.

In distinct contrast, City Council candidate Ryan Miske is honoring both the letter and spirit of our city election by remaining non-partisan. He has refused to seek or accept endorsement from any political party, believing that there is enough partisan mudslinging in Washington, D.C., that our city’s challenges should be approached from a non-partisan perspective.

Carrie Van Beusekom

Eden Prairie

