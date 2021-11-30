“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will return to the stage just in time for the holiday season in what will be Minnetonka Theatre’s fourth production of the colorful classic.
“With its familiar songs, colorful costumes, and themes of family and forgiveness, audiences of all ages will not want to miss this beloved musical,” Minnetonka Theatre Artistic Director Trent Boyum said.
The production will return for three weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 4 to the Arts Center on 7 stage at the Minnetonka High School, after three previous productions in 2003 (summer and winter productions) and 2017.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.
It’s a story about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, complete with songs like, “Those Canaan Days,” “One More Angel in Heaven,” “Benjamin Calypso,” “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”
Playing the title role of Joseph this year is professional actor Jordan Oxborough, who has performed in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s production of “Grease” and “Mamma Mia.”
“‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ is such a fun and colorful show to be a part of,” Oxborough said, who first played Joseph at Eagan Community Theater a decade ago. “The infectious energy, beautiful melodies, and powerful story make for an amazing experience. A fantastic way to spend the holiday season with the entire family.”
This show also holds an extra special place in his heart, Oxborough said, since it was the first show where he met his wife while performing together.
Boyum is also “thrilled” to welcome him back to the Minnetonka stage.
“We are beyond excited for our audience to see him shine in the role he was born to play,” Boyum said.
The show includes more than 70 professionals and community actors, including Conn McCartan of Carver, formerly of Tonka Bay.
Returning in his role as Potiphar - the rich Egyptian who buys Joseph as a slave - McCartan is no stranger to Minnetonka Theater, having performed in more than a dozen shows since 2003.
This is his fourth time performing in Minnetonka’s production of “Joseph,” as he’s reviving his role s Potiphar from the 2017 production and has performed previous roles as Joseph’s brother, Pharaoh and Jacob.
McCartan’s two grown children and Minnetonka alumni - Alison (class of 2008) and Ryan (class of 2011) - were both involved in Minnetonka Theater and have since become professional actors in New York and California.
“What I have really appreciated about playing a role like Potiphar is that Trent and the team at Minnetonka allow me to take on roles that I can balance with the time and responsibilities of my job,” he said. “Potiphar is a featured role, so I get a chance to be a part of the telling of the story, but it is not so big that I end up over-extended.”
McCartan encourages audiences to come and see “a fresh portrayal of the show they know so well,” he said. “They will hear all the familiar songs and will certainly leave humming a tune with a smile on their face.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.