The Minnetonka School Board will consider the current mask policy at its Jan. 6 meeting to determine whether or not the middle schools are ready to shift to masks being optional like the high school.
At the start of the 2021-22 school year, the school board determined that all students and staff in grades K-8 and visitors in the elementary and middle school buildings would be required to wear face coverings inside the buildings. Masks are strongly recommended for high school students and staff, but not mandatory.
At each meeting, the board reviews the district’s safe-learning plan along with current COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates with data provided by Annie Lumbar Bendson, the district’s health services director.
Members of the district also have the opportunity to address the board regarding this plan during the open forum, in which there have been many vocal opponents speaking against the mask mandate at the elementary and middle school levels.
With vaccines available at each grade level, the board decided to reconsider the current mask policy at its first regular meeting in January and decide whether to shift from being required to being highly recommended at the middle school level. It also discussed lifting the mask mandate for elementary schools depending on the vaccination rates at that time.
According to data from Dec. 8, there were 108 active COVID cases among the district’s 10,896 students and 250 in quarantine per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Among the 1,865 staff, 11 tested positive for COVID and eight were in quarantine.
“We really don’t have a sense of what the impact of the holidays on infection is going to look like. But what we’re also seeing is when there is a positive within the family - and this continues to hold true - many of the majority of the family are subsequently testing positive, regardless of vaccination status,” Lumbar Bendson said.
According to data provided at the Dec. 2 board meeting, 75.8% of high school students are fully vaccinated.
With the eligibility of 5-11 year-olds to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in mid-November, 57% of students are currently fully vaccinated at Minnetonka Middle School East and 52% at Minnetonka Middle School West. Those numbers are expected to rise to approximately 70% once a second dose has been received.
Currently, 4.3% of elementary schools are fully vaccinated, and once they receive their second dose, 53% will be fully vaccinated.
School board member John Holcomb noted that a 70% vaccination status at the high school was the “tipping point” to offer some flexibility for mask choice, which also changed the quarantine policy.
Currently, for grades K-8, close contacts do not need to quarantine at all when both the case and close contact were wearing well-fitting masks.
For the high school, when a student or staff member is infected, they need to quarantine for 10 consecutive days and/or be tested before returning to school. Close contacts, as determined by school officials, do not have quarantine if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days.
Close contacts who have not been vaccinated or if it’s been more than 90 days since they’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection, they will need to quarantine for 10 days, or five days with a negative test, to return to school.
If a member of a household tests positive for COVID-19, all members of that household are subject to a quarantine period.
Holcomb asked whether masks being optional would result in more students missing school due to the quarantine policy.
“And so there have been students who have been subject to multiple quarantines,” Lumbar Bendson said. “Teachers are doing an amazing job in really trying to keep them engaged, but it can also be challenging because for them, part of what we have found is when kids are in-person learning, they tend to do a better job.”
Anecdotally, a majority of the cases in middle school and high school are among unvaccinated students, according to Lumbar Bendson.
“We have had a handful where they have seen breakthrough infections, but it has been mostly in unvaccinated students that we have seen in the majority of positive cases at the secondary level,” she said.
As of Dec. 8, 20 of the 3,000 high school students had tested positive, and 18 were among the two middle schools.
Superintendent Dennis Peterson said they aren’t seeing many COVID-19 cases among high school students, but there is a little rise in quarantining. He also said he was surprised at the rate of vaccinated elementary students in the district, which is more than double the rate of the national average.
Peterson also noted that a majority of the cases are coming from contacts outside of the school setting and credited the district’s low contact numbers to its ventilation system and air purifiers that help limit any potential spread of the virus.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.