Eden Prairie, West Metro firefighters among those who traveled south
Last month, 22 Minnesota firefighters, including several from metro area departments, answered the call for mutual aid through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to assist in clean-up and to provide backup for Louisiana emergency personnel in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“Minnesota firefighters are known for stepping up in critical times and putting their lives on the line to save others,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson said as she kicked off a press conference held Friday, Oct. 1.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s the person down the street, a complete stranger, another fire department, or another community that’s all the way across the country. None of that matters. You ask for help, and Minnesota firefighters are there to help and to come running,” Swenson added.
The fire personnel who left their families and jobs for nearly a month hailed from the following fire departments: Eden Prairie, Plymouth, West Metro, Centennial, Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd and Cross Lake.
While there, the firefighters saw devastation they found difficult to put into words, and while receiving new orders every day, their main tasks were to help with clean-up in the area and to spell Louisiana emergency personnel so they could go home and attend to their families and their own properties.
The task force leader on this mission, Eden Prairie Assistant Chief of Operations Ward Parker, said the Minnesota contingent left the state Sept. 7 and returned Sept. 22.
“Louisiana asked for 200 firefighters from across the country through (the Emergency Management Assistance Compact), and Gov. Tim Walz approved the mission,” Parker said.
Upon arrival, Parker said, the firefighters made themselves familiar with the accommodations and camp life before the coordination of relief efforts began.
That included getting settled into a 25-man tent that they were thankful included air conditioning and preparing to receive daily mission orders.
A press release from the state summed up the team’s work: “The firefighters’ base of operations was Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, about 60 miles west of New Orleans. They worked clearing debris, distributing tarps and water, and checking on residents in the cities of Cut Off and Golden Meadow.
“Some of the Minnesota firefighters were then sent in four-person teams to cover fire stations in the areas of Chackbay and Springfield. Their tasks included responding to medical and carbon monoxide calls, putting out rubbish fires, and dealing with arcing wires and vehicle crashes.”
Door knocking
Parker credited the firefighters’ ability to accept new challenges and find ways to carry out orders as a strength, and as evidence of their training. “What’s great about the fire service is our 22 members were able to adapt and fill any mission that came to us,” he said.
“And that’s exactly what happened in September when Louisiana officials requested firefighters from around the country to help in the wake of Hurricane Ida,” Swenson said. “They jumped in their trucks, leaving their families and comforts of home behind, ... planning to be gone for nearly a month,” she added.
Anthony Scavo, fire department support services supervisor for Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View, described his unique role as one of the squad leaders. “Myself and three other firefighters were assigned to go out to different stations around base camp. We went out, unknown, and basically at the request of local fire chiefs, knocked on their door and said, ‘Hey, we’re here to help.’”
Stepping in for the Louisiana firefighters, the Minnesota contingent had little time to get up to speed. “Very quickly we got acclimated with their equipment and their district and then we were on the trucks, running calls, riding alongside them,” Scavo said.
“In some cases, we were solo taking their trucks. They just handed us the keys and said, ‘Go for it.’”
But the unfamiliar environment awaited.
“There were the challenges of not knowing the district and (the Louisiana fire houses) just being a completely different style of operations. The weather was extremely challenging – I know the dog days of summer here get hot, but that’s an understatement down there in Louisiana. When you’ve got 100% humidity, trying to stay hydrated and keeping crews safe from tipping over was the challenge, but we were able to overcome all that. We were very honored to be able to go down and help those firefighters.”
Zack Bonnema, assistant chief for the Chaska Fire Department, described the storm’s effects on not only the landscape, but on the emotions of those who went through it. Bonnema said he was assisting with cleanup in the city of Grand Isle, an area hit particularly hard by Ida.
“I was talking with a (woman) and asked what she need,” he recounted. “She said, ‘I just need a hug.’ So, I sat and hugged for 10 minutes while she cried in my arms. When we got done she said, ‘That’s what I needed. I just needed to know that somebody is out there willing to help.’”
Rodger Coppa, the chief at the Plymouth Fire Department, said he was standing next to Bonnema when he had the exchange with the woman. This was not an unusual response to the destruction, Coppa observed.
“We’ve all seen pictures. That doesn’t even do it justice. You can’t articulate it. You get there and you see the damage – you just can’t articulate the devastation,” he said.
“What stands out in my mind were those Grand Isle houses. You have these pylons where the houses sit normally and they were just pylons with a floor on them, no house on them anymore. They were just sticks littered across this old neighborhood that used to have houses.”
But those Louisianans who did have homes still standing would invite firefighters inside to cook for them and try to find ways to say thanks, Coppa said. “They were so appreciative and were trying to normalize their lives. I hope the favor would be returned if Minnesota ever needs the same,” he said.
Parker also told the story of a Louisiana resident who happened to see the Eden Prairie fire truck, wondered where Eden Prairie was, searched the name online and found the Minnesota department.
“That man called our department and got transferred to the chief, and let’s just say they had a very emotional conversation,” Parker said.
“The gentleman down there couldn’t believe that we would travel all the way down to Louisiana to help without asking. It was a wonderful conversation. ... And it was very nice he took that time to find out where Eden Prairie was.”
