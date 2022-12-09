Performances are Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18
The Minnesota Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker” is back in 2022 with four magical performances at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center.
This is the school’s 21st Nutcracker performance, with close to 70 student and professional dancers preparing for the show since the first rehearsal in October. Guest soloists for the show include Liam Colclough and Samantha Abbot Howe from Rochester City Ballet.
Minnesota Ballet School Co-Director Kirill Bak-Stepanoff said the show is a beautiful story about magic and how young people dream.
“‘The Nutcracker,’ this is the magic (coming) to life and when they see this performance, lots and lots of kids fall in love with ballet and they want (a) dancing career. ... This is a beautiful family story and it’s a great, great door to this magic world of ballet, of art,” he said.
He and his wife, Svetlana Bak-Gavrilova, are graduates of the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, and established the Minnesota Ballet School in 2001 after moving to Minnesota in 1998. The two teach the Vaganova method at the school, carrying over their experiences from Russia to continue teaching the method in the same way they learned and to pass on the methodology to their students.
“Our choreography is very, very, very faithful to (the) original choreography and this is what makes our Nutcracker unique,” Bak-Stepanoff said, adding that other Nutcracker performances may come from a different perspectives with different costumes and different dance styles.
While all different types of Nutcracker performances are great, he said, their performance is very close to the original and in a way, maintains the history of their country and the performance. He often asks himself why people should come to see their performance instead of others, explaining that he felt their version is the most intense, entertaining and has the clearest story without needing to read a description.
“In my opinion, our story altogether is probably the most interesting compared to any other schools. ... There’s not time where you’re not busy, like you can think ‘what else I can do afterwards, after this performance?’” He said, adding that the action is nonstop.
Ultimately, Bak-Stepanoff said the goal of the Minnesota Ballet School is to keep classical, traditional ballet alive and that goal is seen in their Nutcracker performance.
“I want them to feel this magic of (a) Christmas story. For adults, I want them to be like (children) again, maybe, to feel this happiness. For children, to trust, to believe magic is existing and all these things (are) true,” he said, adding that it was possible to view the story as either real or a dream through Clara’s perspective.
Several important elements the audience can watch for is the quality of the dancers through choreography, technique and costumes, Bak-Stepanoff said, adding that when he watched from the audience in the past he had gotten goosebumps.
The Sun Sailor also sat down with four of the dancers who spoke about their favorite moments preparing and performing “The Nutcracker” and what they hope the audience takes away from the show.
Overall, they called being able to perform the show “magical” and said it really set a Christmas tone for them, bringing everyone together for the holiday season. They also hoped that the audience felt more Christmas spirit during and after watching.
“I hope that they enjoy it as much, if not more than we do when we’re performing,” said Kaitlin Kuhry from Eden Prairie.
Sixteen-year-old Abby Hoyt said she hoped they would inspire the little members of the audience because of her own happy memories of watching “The Nutcracker” and how it inspired her to take up dance.
“It’s really cute when the little kids come up to you and they’re like, ‘oh my, you were so good.’ It’s so precious,” Kuhry said.
Four two-hour performances of “The Nutcracker” run at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 18. Tickets range from $27-$39 and anyone can purchase tickets at minnesotaballetschool.com/nutcracker-tickets.
