Held Oct. 25 at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie

The Metropolitan Airports Commission held its second “Discover Flying Cloud” event Oct. 25 at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie.

Resident question
A resident asks the Discover Flying Cloud planning team a question.
2040 long-term plan
The 2040 long-term plan for Flying Cloud Airport.
Braj
Commissioner Braj Agrawal speaking at the “Discover Flying Cloud” second event.
Andrew Blaisdell
Consultant Project Manager Andrew Blaisdell sharing critical aircraft photos.
Booths
There were several Flying Cloud Airport and Eden Prairie related booths outside the auditorium.

