Held Oct. 25 at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie
The Metropolitan Airports Commission held its second “Discover Flying Cloud” event Oct. 25 at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie.
Community members were invited to an open house to watch a presentation about Flying Cloud Airport and hear updates from the MAC on its future and long-term plans.
It was the second event in a series of four “Discover Flying Cloud” events planned for the future. The first event was held in May with about 300 attendees. The panel recapped what happened at the first event, which featured information about a stakeholder engagement program, the long-term plan process and project updates, next steps as well as audience feedback and a survey.
According to the planning team, the feedback received included the following: potential development at the ball fields needs to be carefully considered to identify solutions acceptable for all parties; additional amenities at Flying Cloud such as a restaurant; trails and museum were wanted; and noise was a community-wide concern.
The airport is operating under the 2040 long-term plan currently. According to the presentation, the plan’s goals and objectives include enhancing airport safety, preserving and possibly improving operational capabilities for the current airport aircrafts as well as promoting financial sustainability of the MAC Reliever Airport system by exploring revenue opportunities for aeronautical and non-aeronautical development.
“A long-term plan is an effort for us to take a look at the existing and future needs of the airport. We look at things in a 20-year time frame between now and 20 years from now, so 2040,” MAC Airport Planner Eric Gillies said. “But we break that into 5- and 10-year increments, often calling these planning activity levels.”
The airport’s last long-term plan update was in 2010.
The second event focused on addressing aircraft noise, an aviation activity forecast review, facility requirements, runway design standard changes and updates to the airport’s critical aircraft or most demanding aircraft.
Year-to-date flight percentages show 96% of flights are daytime and of the nighttime flights, 18% are medical/police enforcement and 62% are piston aircraft, which are smaller aircraft. Life-saving flight services by LifeSource, which transport organ, eye and tissue donations, have many flights occurring at night due to many transplants needing to occur within six hours of organ acquisition.
As for the MAC’s specific noise abatement efforts, the presentation outlined six efforts including voluntary night time restrictions with follow-ups for those who do not follow them, preferred runway to keep airport operations running over less populated areas, departure turns to the south, flight training activity, and maintenance runups as well as noise abatement departure and arrival procedures.
MAC Stakeholder Engagement Director Dana Nelson explained that the airport’s aircraft noise analysis in the long-term plan will document existing noise exposure using annual average noise metrics and document future noise exposure based on the best forecast available.
Residents can use a flight tracker to see what airport activity is occurring near their address and can file noise complaints online. The airport’s community relations team has a 24-hour hotline at 612-726-9411.
“It’s a framework that we can use to talk about aviation activity, both current and looking out into the future,” HNTB Senior Project Manager Andrew Blaisdell said about the forecast, adding that the three elements involved were annual aircraft operations, fleet mix and the number of aircraft based at Flying Cloud.
According to the forecast, airport aircraft operations are expected to grow from 133,000 to 143,000 in 2042.
After the presentation concluded, the panel invited residents and visitors to participate in a Q&A session. Three participants stepped forward and spoke about revisiting the mitigation agreement, noise concerns, maintaining a noise status quo and wanting the airport to do an environmental review.
The next event will be held sometime in 2023, with some of the topics including other facility requirements evaluated in the long-term plan such as airfield capacity, navigational aid critical areas, dimensional criteria, airfield markings and aircraft parking areas/aprons. Preliminary concepts will also be shared and discussed. The last event will share the entire long-term plan.
Flying Cloud Airport has existed since 1941 and has been owned by the MAC since 1948. Currently, the airport has 363 based aircraft on three runways with 137 leases on-site. Flying Cloud creates $229 million in economic output annually and contributes $2.6 million in local/state taxes.
For more information about the long-term plan, visit the project website at metroairports.org/fcm-long-term-plan or sign up for project updates via email.
