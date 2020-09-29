WOTN GRAND PRIZE

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Wings of the North sweepstakes drawing was Sept. 19 in the organization’s Air Museum at Flying Cloud Airport. John Bormes, a member of the board of directors, draws the grand-prize-winning ticket submitted by Jon Jensen of Chester, Maryland. Jensen has a choice of either a Cessna 150L, on display in foreground, or $15,000 cash. Jensen has not yet made a decision, according to the museum’s representative, Bob Jasperson. The sweepstakes is a fundraiser to help ease the impact of the lost revenue from the cancellation of AirExpo 2020. Wings of the North plans another sweepstakes for 2021.

Load comments