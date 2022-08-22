Eden Prairie Police were called to Scheels in Eden Prairie Center at approximately 7:25 p.m. on the report of a shot fired and officers discovered one deceased 19-year-old man dead from a single, self inflicted gun-shot, according to officials.
According to an email update from the police department, a preliminary investigation indicates the man asked a store employee to view a semi-automatic handgun in the gun department. When the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the man he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun and then fired a single shot. Officials believe the man brought his own ammunition into the store.
The store was evacuated and the mall placed on lockdown until it was determined there was no danger to the public. Officers cleared the scene following the incident and the mall closed for the evening following the incident.
“Thank you for your cooperation as we worked to secure the area and thank you to the numerous local, state and federal agencies who assisted in the response,” Eden Prairie Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
According to Eden Prairie school district social media, the buildings and offices “out of an abundance of caution” moved to a “stay-put lockdown.”
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Eden Prairie schools indicated via social media that the Eden Prairie police assured the situation was under control and it was safe to end the lockdown.
Both Eden Lake Elementary and Oak Point Elementary schools are within a mile of Eden Prairie Center.
This is a breaking news development and more information will be provided as updates come.
