Eden Prairie Police were called to Scheels in Eden Prairie Center at approximately 7:25 p.m. on the report of a shot fired and officers discovered one deceased 19-year-old man dead from a single, self inflicted gun-shot, according to officials.

According to an email update from the police department, a preliminary investigation indicates the man asked a store employee to view a semi-automatic handgun in the gun department. When the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the man he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun and then fired a single shot. Officials believe the man brought his own ammunition into the store.

