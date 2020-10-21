To the Editor:
Years ago, I was serving the community as a member of the Eden Prairie Crime Fund. Lisa Toomey was our volunteer leader.
I only served one year because, frankly, the team worked too hard for me. At the time, I was finishing my doctorate (philology) at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and simultaneously ministering to a growing congregation here in Eden Prairie. With all the commitments, I simply could not keep up.
During my year of service, I admired every crime fund team member for their creativity, energy and commitment to our community. I was so pleased at the abundance of such wonderful volunteers who were willing to work so hard behind the scenes to make our community great. I was also amazed at the abilities of our leader (Lisa Toomey) to multi-task, to motivate, to delegate and to organize. She did all these things successfully in a very low-key and friendly manner.
Temperamentally, Lisa is self-effacing and other-oriented. She approaches leadership by means of friendly interaction and well-organized communication. She is amazingly nice and yet also an adept manager of conflict in those few occasions when it is unavoidable. Great listeners use their eyes, ears and heart to communicate. Lisa is naturally gifted at mastering all these skills. I thought she was a great communicator on many levels.
As a team member, I also found her to be intellectually brilliant at solving intractable problems and figuring out new ways to approach and to resolve perennial problems.
I hope you will consider voting for this leader to serve with the other fine members of our City Council.
Our community deserves the best, and Lisa Toomey will represent us all in a superlative manner.
Jac D. Perrin Jr.
Eden Prairie
