To the Editor:
In this crucial time in our state and country’s history, we need to focus on the future: How will we be moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic?
We need to elect legislators who thoughtfully and compassionately consider all factors before making such decisions.
Holly Link, running for Minnesota House 48B, is a proven community leader.
She is an experienced educator who has served on the Eden Prairie School Board for two terms, serves on the board of directors for the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club and is a former small business owner like countless other Minnesotans.
During this pandemic, Link has consulted with community residents, leaders and businesses to understand what our community needs to move forward.
Minnesota needs an exit strategy to the COVID-19 emergency response; it’s time to define what it means to declare victory so that we can end the executive branch’s protracted emergency powers. The Legislature must resume its rightful oversight role in decisions about our future.
It’s not going to be easy, but when we elect a proven community leader as our representative, we’re placed in the best hands possible.
Holly Link is that leader, and we need her in the Minnesota House.
Nathan Dull
Eden Prairie
