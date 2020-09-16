letter logo

To the editor:

I am sick and tired of all the bickering and craziness in our politics. Minnesota is facing some difficult problems in the coming years, and we need to focus on solving them, not on stupid arguments about abolishing police departments.

Next year the Minnesota Legislature will face a massive deficit caused by the pandemic, and we need to jumpstart the economy. We need a legislature focused on getting the economy moving again, reducing health care costs, improving education, and balancing the budget.

It’s a tall order.

I am supporting Jeff Jiang for State Senate to represent Eden Prairie and Minnetonka because I know he will focus on the real issues, not just on the fashionable issue of the moment.

Jeff is a first-generation immigrant who moved to Minnesota because he believes in what’s good about our communities, and in the promise of achieving the American Dream. It’s inspiring and a good reminder of what brings us together.

Uniting us, not dividing us – we need a bit more of that, don’t you think?

Nathan Dull

Eden Prairie

Load comments