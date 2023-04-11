The Twin Cities metro area is home to more than 100 boat-approved lakes. One can imagine how many more ponds, streams, and creekbeds we have as well. Now that spring is here, the snowmelt is starting to fill up those waterways once more. After two years of drought, they surely need it. But they don’t need our spare wrappers, bottles and other bits of recycling that just happen to escape the bin. Nor do they need extra leaf litter. And those items end up in storm drains all over the Twin Cities, which then make their way into our lakes, rivers and streams.
Every year at the State Fair, my husband and I venture over to the Eco building. (It’s the one with the giant wind turbine wing in the front, you can’t miss it.) Inside they often have displays of the latest and greatest energy efficient technologies, and interesting ways to display the amount of waste humans generate each year. And each year I get inspired to make a small personal change to be a better steward of the earth. One year it was using reusable shopping bags, another year it was acquiring a compost bin for food waste. This past year, we adopted a storm drain.
The process was simple: visit mn.adopt-a-drain.org and create an account with basic personal information. Then, based on our address, we found adoptable storm drains within easy walking distance. The site provides basic instructions and safety guidelines for how and how often to check storm drains and make sure they are kept clear of debris. The effort of maintaining a storm drain was so easy we adopted two more before the end of 2022. We had a lot of fun coming up with the names.
Why is it worth adopting a storm drain? Well, there’s much less standing water in the street when the snowmelt arrives, or when we have surprise rain showers in the middle of March. But it’s also nice to know that we are helping to protect our local watershed, too.
