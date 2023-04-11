Have you adopted a storm drain yet?

The Twin Cities metro area is home to more than 100 boat-approved lakes. One can imagine how many more ponds, streams, and creekbeds we have as well. Now that spring is here, the snowmelt is starting to fill up those waterways once more. After two years of drought, they surely need it. But they don’t need our spare wrappers, bottles and other bits of recycling that just happen to escape the bin. Nor do they need extra leaf litter. And those items end up in storm drains all over the Twin Cities, which then make their way into our lakes, rivers and streams.

