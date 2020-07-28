To the editor:
I feel strongly Carmella Doby will support all our interests as a Hennepin County Commissioner.
Carmella will be an effective advocate for social justice, your children, the homeless, the environment, and the county’s bottom line. Having spent years in foster care and having struggled as a young mother, she is not going to be a fiscally irresponsible commissioner. She may not have experience managing millions, but she surely knows how to make every dollar spent matter.
Prior to the June 18 League of Woman Voters forum, I did my homework viewing the candidates’ websites. After watching the forum, I came away determined to vote for Carmella. Was I ever disappointed when I realized my part of Eden Prairie is in District 5.
Undeterred, I decided to send Carmella an email indicating my offer to support her candidacy. She didn’t respond. So, I reinforced my offer with a phone call. Since then, I’ve grown even more sure my support is not misplaced.
I believe strongly as Carmella does that “there cannot be a conversation when all perspectives are not accounted for.” Indeed, as she noted in her interview with this newspaper, “We can no longer elect officials for their past glories.”
The mountains Carmella has successfully “moved” in her young life make her a worthy champion for ensuring all our interests are represented. Of course, she wants to address social inequality as a top priority. With her life experiences, I believe she will grow into her first elected position. She will make us all proud to have given her the opportunity to speak. There’s a learning curve as a county commissioner, but any of the other candidates would have one, too.
With the passion Carmella has, she will be an avid student in her new position.
This endorsement is coming from a well-off white woman. I’m a senior living in a facility under coronavirus lockdown. But I not only believe, I know, this young woman of color will represent all interests evenhandedly.
Help Carmella Doby at least get through the Aug. 11 primary and on to the November ballot.
Alta Oben
Eden Prairie
