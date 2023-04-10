‘This is a great way to lure them in,’ says fundraising director

For its first in-person fundraiser since 2019, Let’s Go Fishing Eden Prairie came back strong with its annual fish fry at Immanuel Lutheran Church despite a heavy storm dropping several inches of inconvenient snow the night before.

Fish Fry 1
On April 1, Let’s Go Fishing Eden Prairie volunteers served up fish, coleslaw, potato salad and smiles.
Outdoor fish frying
Prepping the fryers for fish was a lengthy process beginning at 6 a.m., unfortunately beginning with volunteers plowing the church parking lot to get to the fryers after a heavy snow the night before.
Outdoor fish frying
Talking
Joe and cops
Joe Oprosko, right, is pictured with two Eden Prairie police officers and volunteer, Bill Ballentyne, to the left.
Eating

Cookie
Volunteer Bill Ballentyne has had every veteran taken on a boat ride sign his hat.
Sign
The sign outside Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie announcing the annual fish fry.

