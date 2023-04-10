‘This is a great way to lure them in,’ says fundraising director
For its first in-person fundraiser since 2019, Let’s Go Fishing Eden Prairie came back strong with its annual fish fry at Immanuel Lutheran Church despite a heavy storm dropping several inches of inconvenient snow the night before.
Volunteers rallied with their four-wheel drive trucks and their own personal snow blowers in the morning to set the fryers free for the organization’s main fundraiser of the year, which averages $10,000 in fundraising and 600-800 attendees.
“Mother Nature’s got a sense of humor,” joked Tina Palmer, head of fundraising.
The dinner team served up 425 pounds of fish, 275 pounds of potato salad, 150 pounds of coleslaw, 360 pounds of baked beans and 30 pounds of bacon. The event is known for its famous baked beans recipe.
Each $18 meal ticket was a purchase for a good cause: raising funds for the nonprofit organization’s year-long mission of free fishing trips for seniors, veterans, youth, hospice patients and people with disabilities.
No trips were taken in 2020 because of the pandemic, with mostly volunteer and first responder dedicated trips in 2021. It was a tough time for the organization, especially since it was not able to hold its annual fundraisers as usual. Last year’s drive-thru replacement did not yield as many attendees, and there were no fundraisers at all in 2020 and 2021. President Steve Wilson said that yearly operations alone for their chapter used to cost $20,000 a year, but have since raised to $24,000 accounting for inflation.
The Eden Prairie chapter is just one of 17 affiliates of Let’s Go Fishing in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and is one of the largest chapters. The organization as a whole began in 2002 in Wilmar, with the Eden Prairie chapter following in 2012 and serving people from all over the metro and beyond. When the chapter first began, the group had a solitary pontoon and no docks.
“We had no place to launch from. We kept our boats, one pontoon, over in a private residence. We had to carry all our materials back and forth. Well, then the city gave us a place to have our docks. We bought a dock on Lake Riley and the city gave us a nice place to use there in the city park,” Wilson said.
As of now, the chapter sits with two pontoons, two docks on Lake Riley, two lifts, and two storage sheds, which is expected to see upgrades with the arrival of a new pontoon at the end of April and another at the end of the summer. On one boat, the organization is capable of taking up to two electric wheelchairs and one regular wheelchair.
“We’re handicap accessible and that’s really a very big deal because it’s very challenging to get someone who is in a wheelchair on a regular pontoon. The fact that we’re able to do that is a real godsend to those people because otherwise they may never get back on the water again,” Palmer said.
Scheels of Eden Prairie provided the organization with a surprise check for $50,000 last November for not only the purchase of another pontoon, but also another $7,000 from the store’s associates so Let’s Go Fishing could purchase a new motor.
“They really kind of helped kick off the campaign. They did shock us. The entire amount that we needed to raise, we knew it was going to be at least $120,000 which – we don’t have a big donor base – but that gift really inspired others. Steve and our volunteers have been tirelessly going out into the community and talking about our work and why it’s so important to get these pontoons,” Palmer said.
Youth Program Coordinator Joe Oprosko said with 400 trips a year being put on the organization’s two pontoons, it’s a lot of hours on the engine. A pontoon with regular, residential use may last 30 years but he said the organization may go through one in ten years.
Spreading the joy of fishing
Open Monday through Friday during the season, with five take-off times, and occasional trips on the weekend, Let’s Go Fishing serves many and has a boat load of stories to share about their trips.
Wilson recalled one trip that came after he received a call from a professor from Ithaca College in New York who had grown up in Burnsville. The man’s father, named Bill, still lived in Burnsville and was in hospice care due to a terminal cancer diagnosis. He asked organization officials if it would be possible for them to take him and his father on one last fishing trip.
“I said, ‘We’d be honored to.’ and he came out. He was in a wheelchair. He had an oxygen tank on. He came out and he had a smile on his face. He caught 25 fish and he was just beaming. He was so excited,” Wilson said while tearing up. “A couple weeks later he died, but it was so much fun to be a part of that.”
He said that was truly the organization’s joy in getting to do these trips.
“We want to bring light to people’s lives so it brings them back to when they were younger when they were out on the water. We say this brings nature’s healing to people being on the water and just to be able to catch fish and feel the tug on the line. It brings back new life to people in these nursing homes,” Wilson said.
Another story from the Wilmar chapter of Let’s Go Fishing involved a man from a nursing home who never spoke. After going on a fishing trip, he caught all kinds of fish and returned back to his nursing home.
“The lady from the nursing home, the director, called and said, ‘What did you do to him?’ ‘We didn’t do anything to him. He just went fishing and caught fish.’ ‘He’s talking! For the first time, he’s talking. We’ve never heard him talk before.’ Isn’t that amazing?” Wilson said.
One thing Oprosko fondly noted from his own experiences on the fishing trips: “I always say I get more out of doing a trip than they do.”
A growing need for volunteers
Not a single member of the Eden Prairie chapter is paid, with the entire venture kept up and running by a slew of approximately 85 volunteers fulfilling various roles as captains, who not only man the boats but also communicate with the groups coming in regarding all things weather and capacity, as well as first mates. One captain and one first mate accompanies every trip, with up to 12 guests on each one.
LGF-EP’s group of volunteers is responsible for the largest amounts of trips per year of any chapter, which last year totaled 323.
“It’s important because it involves the community coming out and seeing what we do, how they support us and getting new volunteers from the community. Also, it brings our volunteers together for the first time for the spring kick-off and that’s an important thing to develop the friendships and bonding between our volunteers,” Wilson said about the importance of their annual fundraiser.
While LGF-EP’s current line-up of volunteers is great, Palmer said they are always looking for more.
“We had trouble last year a few times filling some of the trips because people get pulled into work or vacations or fall ill. It’s constant. We’re constantly looking for new people so this is a great way to lure them in,” she said.
