Melisa López Franzen holds her first press conference of the 2022 legislative session as the leader of the Senate DFL Caucus. (Photo courtesy Senate Media Services)

After a decade of serving her district in the Minnesota Senate, Melisa López Franzen’s tenure as an Edina legislator is coming to a close.

Over the past 10 years, the DFLer has had to balance her governmental position – including becoming the Senate minority leader last year – with her professional career as president of a public relations firm, and a personal life as the mother of two young boys. But despite preparing to leave her policymaking role, López Franzen still considers it a dream job.

Melisa López Franzen sits alongside members of Edina High School’s “The Green Machine” and Prior Lake High School’s “KING TeC” robotics teams to testify on a bill to expand grants to robotics hubs in Minnesota. López Franzen has held STEM Day at the Minnesota Capitol for the past six years. (Photo courtesy Senate Media Services)
Melisa López Franzen speaks at the 2019 Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio, or CLUES, Gala Latina. (Photo courtesy CLUES)

