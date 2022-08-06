After a decade of serving her district in the Minnesota Senate, Melisa López Franzen’s tenure as an Edina legislator is coming to a close.
Over the past 10 years, the DFLer has had to balance her governmental position – including becoming the Senate minority leader last year – with her professional career as president of a public relations firm, and a personal life as the mother of two young boys. But despite preparing to leave her policymaking role, López Franzen still considers it a dream job.
“You’re able to change the course of history by voting on legislation,” she told the Sun Current. “I’ve voted for many, many bills, and I know how they have changed people’s lives.”
López Franzen, who was initially elected to her seat in 2012 and has since served three terms for Senate District 49, announced earlier this year her intent not to run for reelection after she found herself in the same senate district as a DFL colleague following redistricting.
Despite no longer being an active lawmaker after the end of the 2022 legislative session in May, López Franzen said her work isn’t yet done as leader of the Minnesota Senate DFL Caucus, a position she has held since being elected to the role in the fall of 2021. The Edina legislator intends to continue being a part of the political world, looking to fundraise for the caucus ahead of the election, she said.
“Yes, I’m retiring from the Minnesota Senate. But no, I’m not going away anytime soon because these issues are too important,” López Franzen said.
She added, “I’m going to miss the Legislature. I’m gonna miss campaigning, but I’m not going to stop doing it because it’s not my name on the ticket, I’m going to keep helping others.”
Getting into politics
López Franzen’s interest in politics started while growing up in Puerto Rico, where “politics is a national sport,” she joked. “It’s always been something that we talked at the kitchen table (with) family and across party lines.”
Such discussions largely surrounded the political status of Puerto Rico to the U.S. “It was mainly about government and how it influenced people’s lives,” she explained.
With this civic focus, López Franzen ended up attending college at Inter American University of Puerto Rico to earn her degree in political science in 2001. Soon after, she moved to Minnesota with a scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs. While there, she earned a master’s degree in public policy.
After graduate school, López Franzen went to Hamline Law School during which time she also married her husband, Nathan. The two moved to Edina in 2006, which is also when López Franzen began working for Target Corporation as a real estate analyst. She ended up staying with the company under various positions, including government affairs manager, until she co-founded NewPublica, a public relations and strategic communications firm, in 2014.
In her role with Target, López Franzen saw the workings of government that intersected with aspects of business, noticing that politics had become increasingly polarized. “I realized I just really was upset with how it was going,” she said.
By this time, López Franzen had already been active in the community, sitting on various boards, such as the Hispanic National Bar Association, and participating in lobbying efforts. In 2012, she decided to run for office at the request of Sen. Patricia Torres Ray (D-Minneapolis), who believed López Franzen would get things done and work hard in the Legislature, the Edina legislator said.
“She planted that seed that I should run for office,” López Franzen said.
When López Franzen ran for political office, she “outworked everybody,” said Joni Bennett, a former member of the Edina City Council who worked as a co-chair for López Franzen’s initial campaign for the Senate. But even before that, Bennett had noticed López Franzen working with her neighbors to get them informed, engaged and moving toward a solution on a community issue.
“I just have so much admiration for her,” Bennett said.
López Franzen ended up winning the Senate seat, kicking off what would become a decade serving Edina and parts of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and west Bloomington. She was reelected to the seat in 2016, and again in 2020.
Experience in the Legislature
López Franzen said there’s always something that needs to be addressed in the state Legislature. “You’re never going to solve every problem, you’re managing,” she said.
Reflecting on her entire time in the legislature, López Franzen pointed to a couple of key initiatives, such as Sophia’s Law, which in 2018 made Minnesota the first state in the U.S. to require carbon monoxide detectors on boats after a young girl, Sophia Baechler, died while on a boat on Lake Minnetonka.
Another significant issue that López Franzen championed was STEM and robotics education. Each year, the legislator would invite robotics students to the Capitol to show off their work as part of STEM Day. Edina High School’s robotics team, The Green Machine, is among attendees of the annual event.
In an end-of-session report to constituents this year, López Franzen highlighted several other bills she helped lead during her time in the legislature, including marriage equality, youth intervention programs and assistance to parents with disabilities.
One committee that López Franzen was particularly fond of serving on was the Health and Human Services Committee, where decisions affect people’s lives on a daily basis, she said. “Whether you have affordable prescriptions or access to the doctor in the network you want, all those decisions are, for the most part, made at a very local level.”
Changes in DFL leadership were also focal points of López Franzen’s time in the Legislature.
Last July, López Franzen stepped down from her role as an assistant minority leader, which she said at the time was due to Senate DFL leadership’s handling of a sexual harassment claim. López Franzen said she made the right decision at the time with the information she knew.
That fall, Susan Kent, who was a centerpiece of the criticism around the DFL’s handling of the situation, announced she was stepping down from her role of Senate minority leader. López Franzen was then elected to take over the position, becoming the first Latina and woman of color in the role.
Being the first to serve as Senate minority leader “was a very significant honor,” said Ruby Azurdia-Lee, president and CEO of Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio, also known as CLUES. López Franzen served on its board from 2014-2016.
“Many people were very proud of that, including me,” Azurdia-Lee said of López Franzen being elected minority leader. It was “a significant piece in role-modeling for other women of color to really believe that they can do it.”
In addition to serving on the board for CLUES, López Franzen has held several leadership roles in other organizations. She’s served as an advisory boardmember for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, as a member of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators and as a boardmember for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, or NALEO.
“She’s been all along a strong … voice to encourage others to do public service and be at the table and not be on the sidelines,” Azurdia-Lee said.
This past year was the most important in López Franzen’s career, she said, particularly due to her role in Senate leadership that allowed her to be at the table when decisions were being made.
“I got to learn a lot about a lot of bills because I carried a lot of bills. I don’t know what the ultimate number is, but hundreds and hundreds, and it was fun,” she said.
Current political environment
After a decade in politics, civility is “going by the wayside faster than you would hope,” López Franzen said. But after talking through issues, people tend to gain an understanding, are respectful and move forward, she added.
And despite differences in political parties, “we agree on much more than people see,” López Franzen said.
She continued, “We should be able to support the Range just as much as we should support downtown Minneapolis. Why? Because it’s in our best interest to make sure that our state is successful.”
Having a divided state Legislature – the Minnesota Senate holds a Republican majority while the House of Representatives has a Democratic majority – has been frustrating for politicians like López Franzen, who want to get things done yet are seeing bills go unpassed during the session, she said.
“We’re not always going to agree, but you have to move forward,” López Franzen said. “I always say, I don’t have a maybe button when I vote for a bill. I have a yes or a no.”
López Franzen encouraged people who are interested in running for office to explore it.
“It’s a tough environment but the more people that do it, I think, will help bring back what I think is needed in politics now, which is more civility, more reasonableness and common sense,” she said. “There’s always going to be things we’re going to disagree on but we don’t have to be disagreeable.”
Plans to remain in politics
After learning she was redistricted with her longtime colleague, Ron Latz (D-St. Louis Park), she took the ensuing weekend to think about what to do – and even called her realtor about any Edina homes for sale. But the legislator ultimately decided against going up against Latz or moving to another district for the sake of her 5- and 7-year-old sons, she said.
“It was a tough week,” López Franzen said.
But that doesn’t mean she is stepping down from her position in politics. Heading toward the midterm elections this fall, López Franzen has a fundraising goal of $8 million for the Senate DFL Caucus, she said.
“I’m helping setting us up for taking the Minnesota Senate back,” she said.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said he will miss her leadership in the Senate.
“She built personal relationships over there that really were important, not only for the state but for Edina as well,” Hovland said. “At the end of the day, what you want is somebody that’s effective, and she was very effective as well on a professional level.”
López Franzen said she’s enjoyed representing her district, including the community of Edina. “It’s been so awesome to represent a community that is so active on so many levels,” she said. “I’ve been proud to represent this district.”
