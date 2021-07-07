Other musical offerings for the family at Staring Lake Park Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
There are plenty of “Sounds Around Town” in Eden Prairie this summer, including music and other performances that cater to children and families.
In addition to the Kidstock lineup of acts scheduled for each Tuesday in June, July and August, the city is also sponsoring its popular June and July “Starring at Staring” acts, as well as Movies in the Park, which are scheduled to be held in August.
The Bazillions entertained children and parents at the Staring Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 29.
It was the third Tuesday of performances in June, a slate that will be followed by four Kidstock shows in July and two more in August.
At their show last week, The Bazillions sang up-tempo children’s songs of their own, along with some popular tunes that encouraged the kids to get up and move.
For information about all of the shows scheduled through July and into August, visit edenprairie.org/calendar.
The Staring Lake Park amphitheater is located at 14800 Pioneer Trail. For information about all the music and other activities being offered, visit edenprairie.org/calendar.
