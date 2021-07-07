EP08STAchildrensProgram1.jpg
Benjamin Romanoff struts his stuff in front of The Bazillions during a performance by the band at Staring Lake Park Tuesday, June 29, in Eden Prairie. Benjamin was one of the first children to get up and move to the sounds of the Bazillions. He attended with his mother Margit (visible in the background under his right arm) and his brother Max, who joined Benjamin on the dance platform soon after.

Other musical offerings for the family at Staring Lake Park Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

There are plenty of “Sounds Around Town” in Eden Prairie this summer, including music and other performances that cater to children and families.

In addition to the Kidstock lineup of acts scheduled for each Tuesday in June, July and August, the city is also sponsoring its popular June and July “Starring at Staring” acts, as well as Movies in the Park, which are scheduled to be held in August.

The Bazillions performed at the Staring Lake Park amphitheater Tuesday, June 29, encouraging children to dance and participate.

The Bazillions entertained children and parents at the Staring Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 29.

It was the third Tuesday of performances in June, a slate that will be followed by four Kidstock shows in July and two more in August.

At their show last week, The Bazillions sang up-tempo children’s songs of their own, along with some popular tunes that encouraged the kids to get up and move.

For information about all of the shows scheduled through July and into August, visit edenprairie.org/calendar.

Margit, Max and Benjamin Romanoff made themselves comfortable during a performance of The Bazillions at the Staring Lake Park amphitheater Tuesday, June 29.

The Staring Lake Park amphitheater is located at 14800 Pioneer Trail. For information about all the music and other activities being offered, visit edenprairie.org/calendar.

Dozens of families listened to the upbeat sounds of The Bazillions during a “Kidstock” performance at the Staring Lake Park amphitheater Tuesday, June 29. Children and families are invited to upcoming “Kidstock” performances, as well as “Starring at Staring” and Movies in the Park this summer.
