For longtime customers Warren and Debra Reed, Chalet Pizza isn’t just any old pizza place. It’s where they formed their love connection 45 years ago at the Chanhassen location.
When that location closed in 1996, the couple drove to the original location on Shady Oak Road on the border of Minnetonka and Hopkins.
Chalet has since been their go-to place whenever they need a “pizza fix,” which is also why their daughters hosted their 40th wedding anniversary there in 2019.
And the Reeds “couldn’t have been happier.”
Loyal customers like the Reeds have helped owners Missy and Bruce Kendrick keep the business going as they faced the challenges of closing Chalet’s original location to make way for a three-story apartment building on the Minnetonka property.
“If it wasn’t for [the customers], we would have never survived,” said Bruce, who is now carrying on the family legacy that his father, Gary Kendrick, began in 1964.
Bruce described his father as being ahead of the times, having introduced pizza delivery to the area, complete with a minivan equipped with pizza warmers.
That’s even how Gary met his wife, Jane, who worked in the beauty salon next door and eventually began working at Chalet.
Back in the day, Chalet was the “happening place” to be in Hopkins, Bruce said, especially after bars closed. Since they were open an hour later, people would come in for late-night pizza and dance to the jukebox, he recalled.
In the ‘70s, the family opened a second location in Chanhassen, where Prince was a loyal customer.
Missy shared how Chalet would deliver pizza to the Paisley Park “all the time.”
After that location closed, dedicated customers would drive the extra miles for Chalet’s thin crust pizza.
It would be no surprise that those loyal customers would eventually follow them to their new location.
With three months to find a new location and the final days looming, the Kendricks still didn’t know where they were going to go or if the business could survive a move. However, their hopes were to keep Chalet Pizza alive.
Though they wanted to remain in Minnetonka, they couldn’t find a restaurant space.
And on Sept. 22, 2019, the Kendricks served their last pizza.
The phones were ringing off the hook that day as customers sought a final taste of Chalet Pizza, not knowing if it would be their last opportunity.
“We would unplug the phone a half-hour into opening,” Missy said, noting they had been booked for months before closing. At times, they were estimating three-hour wait times on orders.
“We owe it all to our customers that have been loyal for so many years,” said Bruce.
These “genuine followers” even had their own parking lot party and were signing the walls with farewells.
“People were coming in crying,” Missy recalled.
Just days after closing, the Kendricks finally secured a location in Eden Prairie at a former restaurant adjacent to the Holiday gas station at 12617 Valley View Rd., about 6 miles from the original location.
The new Chalet opened just days before the COVID-19 closure of in-person dining.
While this location is much smaller, with one table and a window bar for dining, the restrictions were advantageous for their new business model and the shift to takeout only.
Though the first months of business were promising, they also came with grief and loss as Gary, Chalet’s founder, died in April from COVID-19. He was 83.
The nursing home where he was receiving hospice care since January was one of the hardest hit with COVID-19, Missy noted.
On April 16, the Kendricks delivered what would be his first and last pizza from the new location.
The nursing home was closed to visitors, so the family stood out his window with a sign that read “Jesus loves, we love you. We’re going to miss you.”
Though too weak to eat, it was as though that was the proof he needed to ensure his legacy would live on. He died about two hours later.
A year later, the Kendricks said they are thankful to those loyal customers, “regulars every week,” who continue to support their business. They look forward to hosting a grand reopening sometime in the future.
For more information, visit chaletpizza.net or call 952-935-5534.
