To the Editor:
It is with great excitement that I write this letter in support of Jeff Jiang’s campaign to be our next State Senator from State District 48.
My family has known Jeff, his wife, Nan, and their wonderful family since they moved to Eden Prairie in 2006. We have found him to be a helpful and generous neighbor.
Jeff would bring to the State Senate a unique blend of experience and talents. Jeff is the true example of the American success story. A first-generation Chinese American, he has found success in this country and it is now his sincere desire to share this success and help make his community and his state a better place to live and raise a family.
Our state is in the midst of trying times, and now is the time for a senator who represents all people and is not beholden to any one organization or special interest group. Jeff Jiang is that person. I believe that he can work with all people to best represent District 48 and to help move our state forward while keeping us safe.
Bob Amell
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.