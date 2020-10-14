To the Editor:
I have been an Eden Prairie resident for more than 22years. I got to know Jeff Jiang more than three years ago when we both started serving on the Eden Prairie Chinese Association, a new nonprofit organization. Since, we worked together on a number of community events.
From these experiences, I see the outstanding qualities of Jeff as a future leader.
Jeff is truly passionate about public services and community building. At the association, he plays multiple important roles. Especially during the events, he puts tons of efforts into planning, coordinating and taking care of all the communications with elected officials. He is very thoughtful, super organized and extremely hard-working.
What impresses me the most about Jeff is that he is a collaborator.
Oftentimes, there are tough situations where people have different opinions. Jeff articulates his thoughts with candor and he listens to others. He always strives to find a common ground and find a solution in a fair and creative way. This quality, this spirit is exactly what we need nowadays in our elected officials at all levels.
We are living in a world that faces a multitude of serious challenges. Yet, people don’t seem to be able to agree on things, let alone finding sensible solutions. At this critical moment of history, I am so glad that Jeff has stood up and decided to run for an office. With his dedication, talents and willingness to collaborate we can build a world that we can proudly pass on to our next generations.
I support Jeff Jiang’s campaign to be our next state senator from State District 48.
Lijin Shu
Eden Prairie
