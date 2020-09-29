LETTER GRAPHIC

To the Editor:

We need someone who understands the struggles of independent small business people, men or women. I want someone guiding us out of this mess we are in, who has been in the trenches, in life and in business. Jeff Jiang is by far the best candidate for that role.

His wisdom and experience has been gleaned through the realities of life, and of business, not through textbooks and theories of what should be, and has been in the past ... we are dealing with a new reality in a new world.

I am honored to support Jeff Jiang, I think he is an exceptional person and I appreciate his successful independent business background and experience. I think what impresses me the most, is the heart that Jeff has for our country, and how the life and freedoms many of us take for granted are not lost on him, but celebrated with gratitude, by him.

We are lucky to have Jeff Jiang as our candidate, and will be lucky to call him our state senator.

Cindy Babcock

Eden Prairie

Load comments