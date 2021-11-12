After two years in Glen Lake, the Copper Cow will cease operations Nov. 14, making way for Kazoku Minnetonka, a full-service Japanese sit-down restaurant.
In 2019, Chris and Danielle Bjorling opened the Copper Cow in the former Dairy Queen at 5445 Eden Prairie Road, offering boozy shakes and a spectrum of burgers.
The Bjorlings also operate Copper Hen on Eat Street in Uptown and Gray Fox coffee shops in Minneapolis, with a fourth location coming soon.
Initially, the couple looked at selling the building and leasing it while continuing to operate the Copper Cow, but with a third child on the way, the Bjorlings said they also saw themselves closing a restaurant to focus more on their family.
The new owners, Konstantin Tsay and Uzmee Uilsdelger, were also interested in launching a second location for their Japanese restaurant, Kazoku, which opened in Burnsville in 2019.
As part of the deal with the new owners, the Bjorlings wanted to ensure their staff wouldn’t be out of work, and instead be offered positions at Kazoku.
Some of those familiar faces will be there greeting patrons when Kazoku - “family” in Japanese - opens for business by the end of November.
“We’re super excited,” Chris Bjorling said of Kazoku joining the Glen Lake neighborhood.
In addition to the Burnsville restaurant, the couple previously owned and operated restaurants in Silicon Valley and San Francisco’s Japantown district.
Kazoku will be open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open at 8 a.m. for breakfast Friday through Sunday.
Kazoku’s menu consists of sushi, teriyaki, pan-fried noodles, and ramen. Their new breakfast menu will include a mix of Japanese and American dishes. The bar will offer hand-crafted cocktails and high-end sake, pending a liquor license approval from the city.
