Growing up with a brother with Down syndrome made Eden Prairie High School alum Kyle Voltin realize a difficulty many people have that the broader society may not recognize.
Because of developmental differences for people with Down syndrome, Kyle said his brother, Eden Prairie resident Brett Voltin, often has challenges finding clothes that fit.
Brett, who is now 31 and a manager of the Eden Prairie High School football team, “has always had an extremely difficult time finding pants or jeans that are the right measurements,” Kyle said.
During a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo, North Dakota, where Kyle now lives, Kyle recalled the concern while watching a video in which GiGi Gianni, worked with her sister to pick out a dress for an event. GiGi is the namesake of the nonprofit that provides Down Syndrome Achievement Centers.
“It isn’t always that easy, especially for people with Down syndrome, to have a whole bunch of options for what they’re going to wear, especially for a gala or something fancy,” Kyle said in an interview.
He decided to found the clothing company Xtra Apparel that he said is aimed at providing more options and opportunities for people with Down syndrome.
“The average individual with Down syndrome is approximately 7 inches shorter than someone without Down syndrome, whether male or female,” he explained in a statement. “For this reason, the ability for someone with Down syndrome to walk into a store and find jeans or khakis off the rack, try on a few pairs, and happily walk out with their new purchase properly fitting is a real challenge. Xtra is on a mission to fix this.”
He created a logo with an X that resembles a chromosome to represent the additional chromosome that people with Down syndrome have.
“I came up with that idea, and more and more felt like I was being told to do this,” he said of his inspiration for the company.
Kyle is starting with hats and shirts designed to fit anyone to build brand awareness, which he anticipates will allow him to produce custom-sized pants designed to fit specifications provided by people with Down syndrome or other customers.
“If we can solve that need or fix the problem, appropriately fitting people with Down syndrome, we can provide clothing for anyone and everyone,” he said. “My hope would be that people would get on board with and support a company with a cause.”
Because some people with Down syndrome are also on the autism spectrum and may be sensitive to the feel of the clothes they wear, Kyle said the clothing the company offers is designed to be lightweight, soft and comfortable. He hopes to add athletic attire in recognition of Brett’s involvement with the Special Olympics and to promote the importance of exercise and a healthy lifestyle. He has an idea for a business casual line for the workplace.
As the business grows, Kyle would like to provide job opportunities for people with Down syndrome. He envisions that commissions for sales representatives and consulting jobs could assist individuals who become involved.
“A big challenge for the community is just opportunities and having a career, making a living and making enough money to enjoy life on their own and to enjoy their independence,” he said.
His brother is on board, participating in videos and photos for the company.
“I think it is cool,” Brett said. “It makes me happy to see people wearing the clothing.”
Kyle is hoping to find a store in the Twin Cities that will offer Xtra Apparel for sale. A store in North Dakota carries the brand. In the meantime, Xtra Apparel clothing is available at xtrapparel.com. A portion of sales goes to a charity or organization involved with the Down syndrome community.
