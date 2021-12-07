Eden Prairie grad Abby Drach, athlete, designer, and entrepreneur, establishes new line of women’s activewear
Abby Drach, an Eden Prairie High School and Dartmouth College graduate, is on a mission to find a better fit, literally.
It began with her personal experiences, but she soon discovered that other athletes were also challenged to find clothing that fits comfortably.
So, she took matters into her own hands.
With a lifelong love of design, she admits that clothing is something she’s drawn since she was a child. When she didn’t have any job leads after graduating from Dartmouth College in the midst of the pandemic, she fell back on what she loved – sewing.
Between 2020 and early 2021, Drach designed and produced athletic face masks and sold them around the world. That experience led her to begin thinking on a larger scale and found her newest venture, Indura Athletics, under which she now designs and produces women’s athletic activewear.
As an elite Nordic skier, Drach said experiences with athletic wear have been nothing short of difficult.
“As a competitive Nordic skier, [Drach] realized that there was not a lot of workout clothing that actually fit the broad shoulders and strong quads of athletic women,” she writes on her website.
Her goal is to design and produce clothing for athletic bodies, “because from my experience and a lot of others’ experiences, there is a lot of activewear out there, but there is not a whole lot that actually fit those who have stronger quads, and a smaller waist,” she said.
A lot of her initial work has been in designing sports bras that don’t constrict and shorts that don’t ride up when an athlete moves. “Indura tries to solve these issues in athletic clothing,” she said.
Up until a few weeks ago, Drach has been alone in this venture, though she recently hired a person to help cut cloth to speed the production process.
Her ultimate goal is to amp up production, but it’s going to take time, she said. Currently, she takes orders and produces items as quickly as she can. But she also attends Minneapolis College full-time, studying apparel design.
Background
Drach grew up in Eden Prairie where her parents, Paul and Annie, still live. She attended Eden Prairie High School where she was a member of the Nordic ski team. In addition to her studies, Drach’s athletic accomplishments were a focus. She qualified at the state level twice, finishing 10th as a senior. She also spent time in Europe skiing with Team USA, qualified for Junior Nationals and then skied for the Dartmouth College team where she was “rookie of the year” as a freshman and made it to the podium in several competitions.
While a psychology major, design continued to be a big part of her makeup, as she also took human-centered design classes in college and sewed in Dartmouth College’s costume shop on the side.
She was inspired by her maternal grandmother, “who was a sewer,” Drach said.
“I’ve been sewing since high school, and I always wanted to start my own athletic equipment company, but didn’t think I would start so soon or start the way I did,” she said about jumping into the industry so quickly after college.
It was when she started with the mask-making project that thoughts about going deeper into design began to take shape.
The success of that venture also inspired her.
“I made and sold 2,000 face masks from August 2020 to April 2021, with an average 5 star and best seller rating,” she said. “I sent masks to lots of different places, mostly all over the U.S., from New York to California.”
But her sales weren’t limited to the United States, as she received and completed orders that went to many different areas of the world: Sweden, Germany, Slovenia, and Australia among them.
“I knew the masks were an easy way to start and I always wanted to create athletic clothing for athletic bodies. I just kind of started and wanted to see where it went,” she said.
Elite skiers respond
Another inspiring experience that provided the impetus to start Indura Athletics came when she was approached by Olympic Gold Medalist Jessie Diggins.
“Jessie asked me to make her a sports bra because she had trouble finding a bra that fit her lats and ribcage, leading me to see that even one of the best skiers in the world has trouble finding activewear that fits her body,” Drach said.
In addition, her coach and mentor, Caitlin Gregg, was interested.
“She is also one of the best skiers nationally and internationally, and was having trouble with shorts riding up while she ran,” Drach said.
She went to work “creating shorts with a grip strip that prevents this from happening,” she said.
From those two projects, Drach decided to move ahead and form her own label, Indura Athletics.
The mission statement she developed says it all:
“Indura Athletic stems from the desire to have athletic apparel that works with women’s athletic bodies. Through artfully designed and well-fitting apparel women can tackle their workouts with greater confidence. Indura Athletic aims to build women’s inner endurance through making her feel confident in her own unique and beautiful skin.”
Her goal was to keep the name of her label short - “about five letters and ending in the letter A,” and also wanted the name to reflect “inner endurance,” thus the name Indura.
Focus on women’s wear
Drach said she is focused on women’s activewear to start because that’s what she found was most needed. Styles for men could come in the future.
“At the moment I’m doing women’s activewear. That’s what people are looking for,” she said.
To get things started, Drach tapped into social media to get a feel for what was needed. She completed surveys on Instagram and discovered what she already knew – that there is a large gap in the options of comfortably fitting women’s activewear.
Her initial focus has been on the skiing community, “because that’s where I’m from and based in,” she said.
However, she also understands that her products could be worn by endurance athletes of all types.
The Indura website describes the importance Drach places on sustainability: “Everything at Indura is made with care for ethics and sustainability. All products are completely handmade from start to finish ... All pieces are made using zero waste practices, as the fabric scraps go towards furniture stuffing processes.”
Her goal has been to come out with products for each season.
In addition to the sports bra and the stay-put shorts, “I came out with training tights, and a crew neck sweatshirt with athletic fabric,” she said.
She is working on a Nordic ski jacket and Nordic ski pants, hoping to have those items available by January.
Starting slowly
She stressed that production depends on several factors, most notable being that she’s essentially doing all the work herself.
“I’m the one sewing all the things and designing it all. It’s kind of a little bit of a slower process.”
In addition to her social media presence, Drach also designed her own website, which includes pictures of her products being modeled by friends.
“I’ve had roommates and ski friends model. They were very nice about coming out on a chilly Saturday to take pictures,” she said.
There have been many challenges to getting her business up and running, but she said making decisions about which products to produce was at or near the top of that list.
Making a quality product that sells is also a high priority.
“I want things to be of the highest quality and to fit people well,” she said.
Drach works out of her Northeast Minneapolis home studio where all the machines and technology to do the job are in place, but she also has aspirations to move toward more production.
For the next year, however, the plans are to continue with a small order-driven process, finish school and then think about the potential for expanding lines.
Drach is also a member of Team Birkie, a Midwest elite pro Nordic ski team that trains at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.
Info: Visit induraathletic.com
